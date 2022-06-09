WATCH: Rachel Recchia & Gabby Windey Are ‘So Excited’ as New Promo Teases ‘Let’s Go Girls’

ABC just released a new promo video for season 19 of “The Bachelorette” and it quickly generated a lot of buzz on social media. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will work together to find their future husbands, and it looks as if things will get wild in the process.

Here’s what you need to know:

Season 19 Will Be the ‘Ultimate Bachelorette Party of the Summer’

The new “Bachelorette” preview shared on the show’s Instagram page incorporated some of the same elements that were used in Windey and Recchia’s first promo for season 19. The two women were again shown wearing form-fitting dresses made of a white fabric covered in red roses, along with black stiletto heels. They put a couple of red suitcases into the small trunk of a red convertible and made their way to the seats.

Then, the promo shifted to actual footage from Windey and Recchia’s journey as dual “Bachelorette” leads. ABC recently revealed the cast of suitors vying for final roses this time around, and now viewers can get some initial peeks into the dynamics at play in season 19. Windey and Recchia hold hands as they greet host Jesse Palmer to begin the journey at the mansion, and a few of the men are shown interacting with the women during the initial greetings and cocktail party.

There is at least one significant flub during those first meetings, though. One bachelor walks straight to Windey to give her a hug as he says, “Hello, Rachel.” Recchia’s stunned facial expression is shown as the man catches himself and correctly says “I’m sorry, Gabby” instead. With Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” playing, viewers see a quick montage of “Bachelorette” dates coming up for the two ladies. As is fairly standard for the series, there will be shirtless men, helicopters, boats, fireworks, and kissing galore. Will there be two proposals, though? Unfortunately, spoilers regarding that question remain under wraps for now.

Fans Are Ready to Go

Even if this new promo for “The Bachelorette” didn’t reveal any major spoilers, fans made it clear they were ready for the premiere. “One of the best promos yet,” one person commented on the Instagram post as another noted she was “literally counting down the days.” A thread analyzing the promo quickly popped up on Reddit as well. “This is an impeccable teaser! Perfect song choice, the girls look gorgeous, the vibe is just unreal,” someone praised. Another Redditor admitted, “not embarrassed to say I was smiling and bobbing along the whole time.”

Overall, it seemed this promo video was a hit among “The Bachelorette” fans and served up a fun vibe people loved. Choosing the Twain song was a wise move, people seemed to think, with a chorus of “Let’s go, girls” popping up throughout the Reddit thread much like it does as the first line in the song and at the beginning of the promo. There was no significant drama in the promo, and some “Bachelorette” fans mentioned they hoped that was a sign Windey and Recchia won’t be pit against one another to battle over men. Windey has said she’s still very good friends with Recchia now that filming is over, and all signs point to the July 11 premiere of “The Bachelorette” season 19 being a fun ride.