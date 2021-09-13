Wells Adams Reveals If He’ll Be Permanent ‘Bachelor’ Host

Wells Adams opened up about his longtime gig on “Bachelor in Paradise” – and he revealed that he’s open to a bigger role on the ABC dating franchise.

While speaking with ABC 11, the “Bachelor in Paradise” barkeep revealed that he would be open to taking over the hosting role vacated by Chris Harrison after he stepped down from the franchise earlier this year.

The current season of the rose-filled reality show has featured a rotating lineup of hosts that have included comedian David Spade, ‘NSync singer Lance Bass and rapper Lil Jon.

In addition to his bartending duties, Adams has served as the rose ceremony emcee this season on “Paradise” but he said he’s ready to do more.

“Whatever they want me to do I’m ready to do it!” Adams told ABC. “I’m not sure what the next step is, but whatever ABC and Bachelor Nation wants I’ll go do it. If they want me to host the show, sure I’ll go do that, if they want me to be the janitor next season, OK, I’ll go do that too. Whatever you guys want.”

Adams Previously Said Harrison’s Role Would be ‘Really Large Shoes to Fill’

This is not the first time Adams has opened up about the hosting job. In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, he confirmed that he had not been in any discussions to take over as a full-time host.

“Those are really large shoes to fill,” he said of Harrison’s 20-year role. “I want to be a part of the franchise in whatever aspect that they want me to be involved.”

Adams added that he loves being “the bartender” because he gets to interact with the rest of the cast more.

“The host role is the one that is a little bit separated from the cast, if you’re really looking at it objectively,” he said. “[With] the bartender role, I’m entrenched with everyone. I’m kind of a part of the landscape, so my relationship with them is a very strong one. Whereas the host role has got to be a little bit step back and a little bit more objective, I suppose.”

Adams Isn’t the Only One Eyeing the Hosting Role

If Adams is eyeing a permanent role he may have some competition. Guest host Lance Bass told Entertainment Tonight that he would love the opportunity to host the show full time.

“They’ve not asked me [to be the permanent host], and of course that’s going to depend on Bachelor Nation out there,” Bass told the outlet. “If they like me, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I mean, yes, of course, it would be a dream come true to be able to host a show like that.”

Bass also admitted that filling Chris Harrison’s spot would be “tough shoes to fill, for sure,” but he added a pitch as to why he would be the perfect candidate for the job.

“I think it’s interesting what they’re doing this season with letting me go into Paradise and sit with these contestants and really get what’s going on,” Bass dished. “I think what is needed in a show like this is to have someone who’s a good sounding board. Now the host gets to go in and also get that one-on-one time with these contestants and really be that sounding board for them. Everyone needs a gay best friend.”

