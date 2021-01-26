Will Wells Adams Be Bartending for the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2021 Cast?

Wells Adams will appear on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, leading many to wonder if Bachelor Nation’s favorite bartender will return for another season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant has not said whether he will or will not reprise his role. Though, if his willingness to quarantine for a guest spot for tonight’s episode and the last season of The Bachelorette is an indicator, it is likely.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adams Was Fine With Missing This Past Season

Amid production delays on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise was wiped from the summer 2020 lineup.

“If this had never happened, I would have been working on a different project and then [Bachelor in] Paradise. I would have been gone for basically the entire summer,” he told Us Weekly. “So, you got to silver-lining this thing or glass half-full. It’s been nice to get to spend a bunch of time with my fiancée.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is Expected to Return

Bachelor in Paradise is expected to return this year. “We are hell-bent on figuring out how we make Paradise work,” ABC Executive Robert Mills told Variety. “Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that Paradise is coming back on this summer — how and where it’s going to be, it’s still too early to tell.”

With the bubble format figured out during The Bachelorette and used during The Bachelor, they have the how but are not sure on the where.

“If there is some different type of way we have to do it, we want to do it,” he told the publication. “As wonderful as it is being in Mexico with that type of setting, it really is about people we have come to love — or love to hate — finding a second chance at love.”

Still, they are going to have a plethora of contestants to choose from since Paradise has not aired since Peter Weber’s season.

Wells Has Been the Bartender on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Since 2017

The star who first appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette before having a short-lived trip to Paradise, he eventually went on to take over as the bartender.

Wells was a likely choice when replacing the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise. He is a former radio host who co-hosts multiple podcasts.

He has tended bar for seasons four, five and six thus far.

Adams Has to Be Especially Careful With an Immunocompromised Fiancée

The biggest potential roadblock for Adams’ appearance on the franchise is the health of his fiancée, actress Sarah Hyland.

“She is immunocompromised,” revealed the Bachelor in Paradise bartender of his actress fiancée during an appearance on Click Bait. “She’s a transplant recipient and so she’s got, like, a really weak immune system cause she takes pills so, like, her body doesn’t reject this new kidney in her body.”

Because of her safety, he said the couple has been more careful than many others their age. Still, he was able to safely appear on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, so they could likely make it work.

The couple was supposed to wed last August, but with the production details not yet released, it remains unclear if the new season or the required quarantine time would conflict with his rescheduled wedding this summer.

Wells will be on The Bachelor tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: Rachel Lindsay Weighs in on Clare Crawley & Dale Moss’ Split