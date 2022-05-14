Wells Adams Teases ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Tidbits

Fans are eager for the scoop on Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” although few confirmed details have emerged. Former “The Bachelorette” contestant Wells Adams has popped up in paradise during several previous seasons, typically serving drinks and offering a listening ear. Recently, he was asked if viewers would see him doing that again in Season 8, and he teased a few worthy tidbits.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wells Teased He Would ‘Probably’ Be There

Wells joined former “The Bachelor” stars Ben Higgins and Andrew Firestone for an episode of “The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast” where he dished out some details. As TV Insider recently noted, ABC has officially renewed “Bachelor in Paradise” for another season. A specific premiere date has not yet been announced, but it is known it will not air during its usual timeframe in late summer. It has already been revealed that instead of debuting in May, the next season of “The Bachelorette” will premiere in July. That likely means that “BiP” will premiere after Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s finale in the fall. Wells noted things are up in the air to a degree, but it doesn’t rattle him.

“I do feel like, it’s a very successful show, 1, and, for a lot of people, it’s everyone’s favorite show. So the idea of them or us not doing it is kind of a silly clickbait story, just in general,” he explained. Wells went on to say, “I can say yes, of course, the show is coming back.” He added, “We’re going to film it where we always film it, it’s going to film at the same time that it always does. Will I be there? Probably.” ABC executive Robert Mills previously hinted that Wells would continue to be involved, at least on a network level. However, he also noted production was still in the planning stage for the upcoming season.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Specifics Should Emerge Soon

Wells also shared some of what he has learned during his time being involved in the entertainment industry. “Here’s what I’ve learned about Hollywood. Hollywood doesn’t get their s*** together until 17 minutes before something’s supposed to start. So you never really know what’s going to happen.” Although there may be unknowns right up until filming begins, Wells seemed confident everything would fall into place for another round of paradise chaos. Filming typically happens for a few weeks in June into early July, and Wells suggested that would be the plan for Season 8 too.

Rumors regarding the Season 8 “BiP” cast are already swirling. It’s likely most of the upcoming cast will be personalities from Gabby and Rachel’s season of “The Bachelorette,” as well as ladies from Clayton Echard’s “The Bachelor” run. There are typically veterans from prior seasons tossed in as well, and production always manages to ensure there will be awkward and dramatic encounters incorporated. Season 7 turned out to be quite successful in terms of love matches found, with several couples still together almost a year later. Can “Bachelor in Paradise” fans expect the same, perhaps with some help from Wells, in Season 8? Spoilers should begin to emerge soon.