Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Share Devastating News

Wells Adams and his wife Sarah Hyland have shared some heartbreaking news with fans.

On December 3, 2022, the “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender took to Instagram to let fans know that his beloved dog Carl had died.

“Trying to type this through tears, but it’s with a heavy heart I must tell you that @carlthebloodhound has gone to doggy heaven. Carl, you were such a good guy. A true gentle giant. You were sweet, noisy, protective, and slobbery, and boy did you give the best hugs! You were the best boy I’ve ever known,” Adams captioned an Instagram post that contained several memories from Carl’s life.

“I hope you thought I was a good dad. We’ve been through so much and I there’s no way I would be here without you. Carlos the blooder, know that mom, dad, and boo love you forever. I hope you visit me all the time in my dreams to play tug of war. My jogs will never be the same but I’ll make sure to stop by the trees where the squirrels are in case you’re still running with me. You’ll always be my big ole hounder. I love you,” Well’s caption continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hyland Shared Her Own Tribute to Carl

Although Adams had adopted Carl before he met and married Hyland, his pup and his lady friend got along swimmingly.

“Our gentle giant Carl, You were our protector, our best hug giver, and the light of our lives. Thank you for being the greatest friend anyone could ask for. I’ll love you forever. You’ll always be my best big boy, dad’s best friend, and Boo’s first love. We’ll cuddle in our sleep,” Hyland captioned a sweet photo of her and Carl snuggled up together on top of a bed.

In the comments section of the post, Adams wrote that Carl “loved” Hyland “most” and said that made him “happy.”

“Not as much as he still loves you,” Hyland replied.

Carl The Bloodhound Had His Own Instagram Account

Over the years, Carl had often made appearances on Adams’ social media account, but he also had his very own Instagram account — run by his dad, of course. The account was started in February 2016.

“My names Carl. I am a bloodhound. I howl at s***. I hate that cat next door. OK, I’m gonna go sniff the ground for like the next 3 hours,” the dog’s Instagram bio reads. Carl boasts some 33,000 followers, one of whom is “Bachelor in Paradise” star Ashley Iaconetti.

Carl’s account didn’t get updated too frequently, but there are a good amount of memories saved there. On April 30, 2022, Adams shared a video of Carl playing with a ball outside. “Happy hounder,” he captioned the post.

A couple of weeks prior to that, there was a post of Carl and Wells at the kitchen counter.

“Find yourself a hooman who looks at you the way @wellsadams looks at me,” the caption on that post read.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Shares Photo With ‘Bachelor’ Brad Womack & Fans Can’t Believe What He Looks Like Now