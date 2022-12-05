Bachelor Nation Rallies Around Popular Star After Unexpected Heartbreak Strikes

Bachelor Nation is showing support to one of their own after an unexpected tragedy struck.

On December 3, 2022, “Bachelor in Paradise” star Wells Adams revealed that his dog, Carl, had died.

“Trying to type this through tears, but it’s with a heavy heart I must tell you that @carlthebloodhound has gone to doggy heaven,” Adams wrote in an emotional caption on Instagram.

Several of Adams’ friends from the show commented on the post, which consisted of several photos of Carl.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adams Received Dozens of Supportive Comments on His Post About Carl’s Death

Shortly after Adams shared the news about his pup, the comments section of his post started filling up with comments from his family, friends, and fans. Several familiar names from Bachelor Nation offered Adams their support during this challenging time.

“NO my heart. It’s broken for you. I’m so sorry. He will forever visit you,” former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe commented on the post.

“Ugh wells, so sorry my friend. My heart is shattered for you. You loved him so well- he will always be with you,” Jojo Fletcher added.

“I’m so sorry, Wells! He was such a character. You were the best dad a dog could have,” Ashley Iaconetti wrote.

“Love you buddy. carl was a good one, you’re both lucky to have had each other,” read Dean Unglert’s comment.

“May he Rest In Peace. Bet he’s upstairs sharing dog stories and chasing ladies with my old boy Dutch,” former “Bachelor” star Chris Soules said.

Even former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison dropped by to offer his condolences.

“So sorry my friend. Not much better in life than a good dog,” Harrison said.

Adams’ Wife Has Been Supporting Him Through the Challenging Time

Adams’ wife Sarah Hyland has also grown very close to Carl over the years, but she’s also staying strong during this time to help her husband get through.

Hyland shared her own tribute to Carl on her Instagram page.

“Our gentle giant Carl, You were our protector, our best hug giver, and the light of our lives. Thank you for being the greatest friend anyone could ask for. I’ll love you forever. You’ll always be my best big boy, dad’s best friend, and Boo’s first love. We’ll cuddle in our sleep,” Hyland wrote.

In the comments section, Adams said that Carl “loved” Hyland “most” and said that made him “happy.” He also wrote this in a post on his Instagram Stories.

“Not as much as he still loves you,” Hyland replied. Several members of Bachelor Nation also commented on Hyland’s post, showing their support.

On Adams’ original post, Hyland showed her husband love as well.

“I love you so much,” she wrote, adding a white heart emoji.

Adams has yet to return to Instagram to post about anything other than Carl. Since the grieving process is different for everyone, he will likely take the time he needs before returning to the platform with other content for his followers.

