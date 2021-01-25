Is Wells Adams Still Engaged to Fiancée Sarah Hyland?

Bachelor Nation’s favorite bartender is set to return on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor. While the dating competition did not work for him, Wells Adams time on the show led him to connect with fiancée Sarah Hyland. The two were set to get married in 2020, but delayed their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a recent appearance on Bachelor Nation’s Click Bait podcast, Adams declared, “We’re getting married this year, I just don’t know how that looks.”

“We’re hoping it’s gonna be in the summer,” he revealed to the podcast’s co-hosts, Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker. However, if the pandemic persists, Adams joked, “It’s gonna be like courthouse or, I’m really pushing for like Vegas, powder blue suits, Elvis like getting us, like being the officiant.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Their Relationship Started After Hyland Tweeted About Adams

While Adams may not have found love with Jojo Fletcher on The Bachelorette, he would go on to find love as a result of the show. He went on Bachelor in Paradise for a short stint before becoming a mainstay of the dating franchise as the bartender.

In 2017, Hyland, a longtime fan of the show, tweeted “OH MY GOD [Wells Adams] IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever.”

OH MY GOD @WellsAdams IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever. #BachelorInParadise — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 15, 2017

Adams was quick to reply, “Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I’m kidding the job is yours.”

Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I'm kidding the job is yours @Sarah_Hyland https://t.co/BtmH3fTbrL — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) August 15, 2017

The flirty exchange continued with her tweeting “I’ll start working on my garnishing skills. Oh and I require 35% of your tips…. or free dogs,” to which he replied, “Deal.”

I'll start working on my garnishing skills. Oh and I require 35% of your tips…. or free dogs. https://t.co/0Zt4Tp94oS — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 15, 2017

They obviously went on to meet in real life. The couple went public in October 2017 when they dressed up in a Stranger Things couple costume.

The Couple was originally set to get married on August 8, 2020

Adams made the leap and moved to Los Angeles in 2018. He told his Your Favorite Things co-host, Brandi Cyrus, “I’m straight up moving to L.A. Should I not have said it? I’ve got to go,” according to Marie Claire.

He then got down on bended knee in 2019. When Hyland shared the news in July of that year, she captioned her Instagram post, “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff.”

The couple, who share two dogs, originally set their wedding for August 8, 2020. But, as many couples had to do, they delayed their wedding.

“She is immunocompromised,” revealed the Bachelor in Paradise bartender of his actress fiancée during the appearance on Click Bait. “She’s a transplant recipient and so she’s got, like, a really weak immune system cause she takes pills so, like, her body doesn’t reject this new kidney in her body.”

As a result of her health risks, Adams noted the couple has been more cautious during the pandemic than others that year.

Adams is set to appear on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, airing on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: Rachel Lindsay Weighs in on Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ Split