Bachelor in Paradise Star’s Fiancée Lands TV Hosting Job

Wells Adams has been a regular on “Bachelor in Paradise” for years. He has served as the beach bartender since 2017, and he even did double duty as a part-time host for season 7 of the summertime spinoff, which featured a rotating lineup of guest hosts amid Chris Harrison’s unexpected departure from the franchise in 2021.

Off-camera, Adams found love with “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland, and the two got engaged in 2019, according to People.

While Adams will be serving up drinks in paradise once again this summer, his fiancée is now the one who has a TV hosting gig.

Wells Adams’ Fiancée is the New Host of ‘Love Island USA’

For 11 seasons, Hyland played Haley Dunphy on “Modern Family.” When the show ended its long run in 2020, she took a bit of a break from acting. Hyland has two acting credits logged since “Modern Family” wrapped, but now she can add TV host to her resume, per IMDb.

According to E! News, Hyland has been hired to host the reality dating series “Love Island USA.” which premieres July 19, on Peacock. Hyland told E! she’s “thrilled and honored” to serve as host of the show, and credited her man for giving her hosting tips thanks to his stint on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“He always shares a lot with me during the process of BiP,” Hyland said. “It’s a lot of unpredictability, you just have to roll with the punches and just be patient and observant and have kindness for everyone. He’s so, so supportive of this whole new adventure that I’m about to embark upon.

Adams also took to Twitter to share his longtime love’s big news. “We out here really cornering the reality TV beach dating sector. Congratulations!” he wrote to Hyland.

Wells Adams Was Eyeing ‘The Bachelor’ Hosting Job

Adams previously told Entertainment Tonight that he wanted to be a part of the “Bachelor” franchise “in whatever aspect that they want me to be involved.” But it was pretty obvious he really wanted a hosting spot.

In September 2021, former “Bachelor” star Jesse Palmer was announced as the new host for the upcoming season of the ABC dating show. Adams told Us Weekly he was “a little bit” bummed that he was passed over for the lucrative job. “I wanted that job, come on,” he admitted. “It’s the best job in the world. You fly around, you say three words, [give] last rose [and] get outta here.”

In an interview with Variety, ABC executive Robert Mills said producers are open to finding other roles for Adams. “If we can figure out other roles for Wells, absolutely,” he said earlier this year. “We love Wells. So whether it’s within ‘The Bachelor’ or just in the broader ABC, Disney, Hulu family, we are Wells’ number one fan.”

But fans are hoping Adams will follow in Hyland’s footsteps.

“Congrats to her!” one fan wrote on Instagram after the “Love Island USA” news dropped. “Now if only we could get Wells as the host of the bachelor, this hosting couple would make our dreams come true lol!”

