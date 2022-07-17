Longtime ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Lands Major Hosting Job

Wells Adams has been part of Bachelor Nation since 2016, when he was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Unlike some co-stars who did a stint on “Bachelor in Paradise” then moved on, Adams carved a career out of being a Bachelor Nation personality.

Since 2017, he has served as a bartender on “Bachelor in Paradise,” per IMDb, and in 2021, he got a major “promotion” when he was chosen to be a guest host on the summertime spinoff following longtime host Chris Harrison’s unexpected departure.

But now he can add real “host” to his resume amid the announcement of his newest gig that has nothing to do with roses.

Wells Adams Will Host a TV Food Competition

On July 12, 2022, Adams posted to Instagram to reveal that he will be the host of a new Hulu show called “Best in Dough,” which is set to debut in September 2022 on the streaming platform.

“Guess who’s hosting a new @hulu show?!” he captioned a photo of himself on set. “#BestinDough is a pizza competition show coming September 19th! What’s your favorite topping?!?“

Adams received “likes” and supportive comments from Bachelor Nation fan favorites such as Serena Pitt, Kenny Braasch, Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, and Mike Johnson.

“Wooohoooo!!!! Excited for you!!” wrote fellow Bachelor Nation star Tayshia Adams.

“YESSSSSSS!!!!!!! MY TWO FAVORITE THINGS!!! Wells and pizzaaaaaa,” added Adams’ fiancée, Sarah Hyland.

According to People, the 10-episode, food-themed show will feature pizza chefs from all over the country going face to face to compete for a cash prize. In addition to Adams as host, renowned pizza chef Daniele Utidi will serve as a judge.

“Who doesn’t love a pizza party?” Adams told the outlet. “I can honestly say, I’ve never had more fun (and gained more weight) than I did working on ‘Best in Dough.’ [It was] an absolute dream job to host!”

Wells Adams Had Been Eyeing ‘The Bachelor’ Hosting Job That Went to Jesse Palmer

After Adams was brought in to help helm the seventh season of “Bachelor in Paradise” last summer, some fans thought he would get the permanent hosting spot vacated by Harrison. Instead, in September 2021, it was announced that former franchise star Jesse Palmer landed the coveted role.

At the time, Adams told Us Weekly he was “a little bit” bummed that Palmer ended up getting the job over him. “I wanted that job, come on,” Adams admitted. “It’s the best job in the world. You fly around, you say three words, [give] last rose [and] get outta here.”

In an interview with Variety, ABC executive Robert Mills admitted he wasn’t a huge fan of the “guest host” format that included Adams and other celebs such as David Spade and Lance Bass last summer on “Paradise.” He also addressed the fact that Adams wasn’t chosen as a permanent host on the ABC dating show, and hinted at the “Best in Dough” gig.

“You never say never,” Mills teased of Adams’ future on “The Bachelor” franchise earlier this year. “If we can figure out other roles for Wells, absolutely. Just in terms of the Walt Disney family, he is actually hosting a food competition for us at Hulu. We love Wells. So whether it’s within ‘The Bachelor’ or just in the broader ABC, Disney, Hulu family, we are Wells’ number one fan.”

