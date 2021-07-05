Will Wells Adams Take Over for Chris Harrison as Bachelor Host?

Wells Adams will step in to help Katie Thurston out on a group date on the July 5, 2021, episode of “The Bachelorette.” Adams, who has appeared on “The Bachelorette,” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” is stepping into a larger role with the franchise this season — and beyond — following Chris Harrison’s exit from the show.

Although it’s not uncommon for Bachelor Nation members to make appearances throughout a given season, there may be more on the table for Adams when it comes to his future within the franchise.

As previously reported by Heavy, rumors that Adams was going to take over as host kicked into high gear back in February. At the time, Adams told People magazine that he had no intentions of stepping in as host — mainly because he believed that Harrison would return after making the decision to step aside following an interview with Rachel Lindsay that upset a lot of fans.

“It’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. First of all, Chris isn’t going anywhere. He’s got the best job in Hollywood. Tom Hanks would agree that he has the best job in Hollywood. He’s not going anywhere. And I know that everyone’s like, well, he’s moving to Texas. Guess what, everybody? It’s a travel show. He can live in Timbuktu and still do the show. They only film a week and a half in Agoura Hills. The rest of the show is off everywhere else,” Adams told People at the time.

A lot of things have changed since then, however, and now many are wondering if Adams is being groomed to take over as franchise host.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adams Will Have a Larger Role on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Adams has served as a bartender on “Bachelor in Paradise” for the last few seasons. His presence has been warm and welcoming to several of the singles who are looking for love in one of the most romantic settings that reality television has to offer.

According to Vulture, “Paradise” will see a few hosts when it returns in August 2021. These hosts include Lance Bass, David Spade, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess. Adams has been confirmed as everyone’s favorite beach bartender, but he’s actually going to be doing a bit more than serving up cocktails.

Adams has taken on a larger role for Season 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to bartending, Adams “will also serve as the ‘master of ceremonies.'” He is also slated to host one upcoming episode, adding to the producer’s roster of revolving hosts.

There have been reports that Adams’ fiancee Sarah Hyland will also be joining him to host an episode of the popular dating show, however, the Hollywood Reporter debunked those rumors.

Adams Seems to Have the Right Resume for the Job

Not only does Adams know the ins and outs of the show extremely well, he seems to have just the right amount of professional experience to take on the role of host.

As Insider points out, Wells used to work in radio. He was an on-air personality in Nashville many moons ago. He also majored in broadcast journalism, so he has the educational background as well. In addition, “Adams also hosts two podcasts, ‘WellsCast’ and ‘Your Favorite Thing with Wells and Brandi,’ which he co-hosts with Brandi Cyrus,” which also help make his case.

Just last month, Redditors commented on a thread about who they could see filling in for Harrison on a permanent basis. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Adams’ name was mentioned several times, though not everyone seems on board with him taking over.

“Tayshia and Ben Higgins. Then Wells for BIP (always thought he’d take over for Chris),” one Redditor commented.

“I always thought either Nick Viall, Wells or Ben Higgins would take over. I do like Tayshia and Kaitlyn as hosts so far,” added another.

“Jojo [Fletcher] was boring when she filled in during Clare and Tayshia’s season. I find Wells kinda annoying. I really liked Kaitlyn and Tayshia last episode. They have good energy and look good on screen and have great chemistry together,” a third Redditor wrote.

