Wells Adams Reveals His True Feelings on Not Getting ’Bachelor’ Hosting Gig

Wells Adams opened up about not getting the hosting spot on “The Bachelor” which was vacated by former host Chris Harrison.

After the longtime host of the ABC dating franchise announced his departure in June 2021. Adams was brought in to help helm the seventh season of “Bachelor in Paradise.” But when it came time to fill the coveted “Bachelor” hosting roles, the beach bartender was passed over for Jesse Palmer. The onetime “Bachelor” lead was announced as the new host in September 2021, just as “Paradise” was ending its summertime run.

Wells Adams Admitted He Was Bummed He Didn’t Get the Job

Adams has been a visible part of Bachelor Nation ever since fans first met him on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2016. He went on to look for love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” then found it off-camera with “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland. The two got engaged in 2019, per People.

But Adams wasn’t done with “The Bachelor” franchise. He became a popular addition to “Paradise” after he served as the bartender for several seasons. When Harrison left the franchise, it was a no-brainer to put Adams behind the bar and in front of the rose ceremonies. That “promotion” had many fans thinking he would end up hoisting the male-led season of the dating show, but ABC had other plans with Palmer, who was ‘The Bachelor” for the fifth season of the show in 2004.

Adams told Us Weekly he was “a little bit” bummed that he didn’t get the job.

“But I was never the Bachelor, so I understood the decision,” he added. “I also know Jesse really well, I’ve worked with him before. So I get him being the host, he was the Bachelor [so it] totally makes sense. You know, I’m happy [for him].”

Adams also had a few words about the job description for ‘The Bachelor” host. After being asked if he was relieved that he wouldn’t have to fill Harrison’s shoes, he poked fun at the gig.

“Hell no! I wanted that job, come on,” he said. “It’s the best job in the world. You fly around, you say three words, [give] last rose [and] get outta here,”

Adams also teased that there’s still “no host for ‘Paradise’ yet, so we’ll see.”

Wells Previously Said Chris Harrison’s Shoes Would be Hard to Fill

Earlier this year, Adams told ABC 11 that he was ready to do whatever was needed of him on “The Bachelor” franchise.

“Whatever they want me to do I’m ready to do it!” he said. “I’m not sure what the next step is, but whatever ABC and Bachelor Nation wants I’ll go do it. If they want me to host the show, sure I’ll go do that, if they want me to be the janitor next season, OK, I’ll go do that too. Whatever you guys want.”

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Adams reiterated his stance but noted how hard it would be to replace Harrison, who had been the sole host of the franchise for early 20 years.

“Those are really large shoes to fill,” he said of the former ABC host. “I want to be a part of the franchise in whatever aspect that they want me to be involved.”

