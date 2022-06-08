Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Celebrate at Bridal Shower: PHOTOS

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland celebrated their upcoming wedding with family and friends – and the party was a long time in the making.

The ”Bachelor in Paradise” bartender and the “Modern Family” star, who got engaged in 2019, had originally planned to wed in August 2020, but COVID-19 forced them to postpone their wedding. In July 2021, Adams told Us Weekly the two were forced to postpone their plans a second time. In an interview with People, he teased, “2022 has got to be our year, right?!”

Nearly one year later, Adams told E! News that the wedding will “hopefully” happen this year. “COVID has postponed that a couple times. So, fingers crossed it’s this year,” he said. “We’ve been full force into planning for three years, so everything’s done. We just need to actually have it.”

While the couple has not confirmed a 2022 wedding date, things appear to be in motion now that they’ve had their bridal shower.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wells Adams Posted a Teaser About the Couple’s Bridal Shower

On June 5, 2022 Adams posted a photo to Instagram as she posed with his bride-to be, who was dressed in a white lace sun dress. Adams was decked out in a crisp white dress shirt and sunglasses.

In a cheeky caption, he teased that the photo was from his bride-to-be’s shower. “No one even rinses off at bridal showers. And that’s confusing,” he wrote.

“We love a dirty bridal shower,” Hyland commented.

“Showers are overrated as is,” chimed in fellow Bachelor Nation alum Dean Unglert.

“So I’m behind. Does this mean the wedding is going to be happening soon?” another fan asked.

The Couple Celebrated With Several Celebrity Friends

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Hyland gave fans a look at the party, which took place at an outdoor location.

“Soooooo I finally had my bridal shower yesterday!” Hyland captioned a photo of a custom clutch embossed with a glittery “Mrs. Adams.” The ABC star revealed that the shower was hosted by her maid of honor, Ciara Robinson.

In another photo, she posed with her maid of honor and the mother of the bride, Melissa Canady. A photobooth pic of some of the guests revealed that pals Vanessa Hudgens and Justin Mikita, the husband of Hyland’s “Modern Family” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, were at the shower.

Other guests included GG Magree, Kimberly Daugherty, and Ashley Newbrough, according to People. Bachelor Nation alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Natalie Joy, the girlfriend of former "Bachelor" star Nick Viall, were also on the guest list. Adams was also photographed showing up at the shower to surprise his future bride with flowers.

The outdoor celebration featured florals and tents as well as a magenta-colored signature cocktail. There were also tarot card readings by energy healer Rubi Rios and a “Newlywed Game” that had Adams and Hyland guessing each others’ answers to personal questions.

In a thank you to the party hostess Robinson, Hyland wrote that she has “the most gorgeous bridal shower of my dreams.”

