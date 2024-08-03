‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star’s Home Burglarized

A fan favorite “Bachelor in Paradise” star and his wife are the latest victims in a string of house burglaries in Los Angeles, California. Luckily, Wells Adams and “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland were not home when the incident happened.

According to NBCLA on July 10, home break-ins and burglaries have been on the rise in Los Angeles in recent months. The Los Angeles police chief shared with NBCLA that there has been an increase in private homes targeted, rather than the 2023 trend of burglaries in commercial properties.

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Weren’t Home When Burglers Broke Into Their Home

On August 2, TMZ shared information about the incident. The media outlet learned from law enforcement sources that the burglary happened on July 27.

The break-in took place around sunset before it was fully dark outside. The intruders broke a window to gain access to the home, according to TMZ.

TMZ did not mention Adams’ name in their coverage of the burglary. They noted that Hyland was not home.

According to the Daily Mail, the home that was burglarized is the house in the Studio City area where Adams and Hyland live.

Sources told TMZ that Hyland learned of the incident by receiving a security system alert on her phone.

Hyland then checked the live feed of her home’s security system and saw two masked intruders leaving her home via the front door.

The police were contacted and checked the home to ensure nobody remained.

Both Hyland & Adams Have Been in New York

For the past couple of months, Hyland has been in New York performing in the Broadway show “Little Shop of Horrors.” According to Broadway World, she debuted in the role of Audrey on May 28. The Westside Theatre hosts the production.

It seems Adams has been in New York City, too. On July 30, he was in a photo shared on Instagram by MTV’s “The Challenge” star Wes Burgmann.

Adams, Burgmann, and fellow “The Challenge” star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio posed together at a place named Tanner Smith’s in Times Square, New York City.

The Daily Mail noted Hyland purchased the Studio City home in 2020 for $4 million. Hyland and Adams started dating in 2017, and he moved from Nashville, Tennessee to Los Angeles to be with her in 2018.

The Studio City home is a modern farmhouse, shared The Blast (via Y! Entertainment), that was built in 2018. The home has nearly 6,000 square feet of living space and contains five bedrooms with six and a half bathrooms.

In May 2020, The Sun highlighted some of the home’s features. The house has a large outdoor pool, a wine closet, and a home theater, along with a large private deck off the master bedroom and an outdoor kitchen.

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ & ‘Modern Family’ Stars Wed in 2022

Adams and Hyland recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of their engagement.

As The Blast noted, the couple initially planned to tie the knot in August 2020. They wed in 2022 after rescheduling their nuptials multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The break-in at Hyland and Adams’ home is under investigation. Details regarding items missing from the home are not available.

As of this writing, neither Hyland nor Adams have shared anything about the incident on their social media pages.