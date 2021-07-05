Are Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Still Together?

Wells Adams is a longtime member of Bachelor Nation, and his love life has remained front and center ever since his first stint on JoJo Fletcher’s season of the ABC dating franchise back in 2016.

Adams, 37, didn’t find lasting love on “The Bachelorette” or the summertime spinoff “Bachelor in Paradise,” but his reality TV stardom paved the way for his romance with actress Sarah Hyland. The two began dating in 2017 after meeting on social media, and they got engaged in 2019, per Us Weekly.

With Adams headed to “Paradise” this summer in a larger role – he’ll be one of a rotating lineup of guest hosts scheduled to replace outgoing host Chris Harrison – fans want to know his relationship status with Hyland.

Adams & Hyland Have Vowed to Marry Sometime in 2021

Adams and Hyland were originally set to marry in 2020, but they were forced to postpone their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because Hyland, 30, has health issues with her kidneys that make her more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, the couple took no chances with a big wedding that involved airplane travel.

In an interview on the ClickBait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Adams teased that the couple’s wedding could be pushed to the summer of 2021—and that it could be very different from what was originally planned.

“If this thing continues and we’re not able to do it, we’ll do a courthouse,” Adams said on the podcast. “I’m really pushing for Vegas—powder blue suits, Elvis officiant.”

Big wedding or courthouse wedding, Adams made it clear that he will be exchanging “I dos” with Hyland sometime in 2021.

“We’re getting married this year. I just don’t know how this looks,” he said on the podcast.

One other definite is that Adams and Hyland won’t tie the knot on TV. During an episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast, Adams did make it clear that he has no interest in doing a televised wedding on ABC like other Bachelor Nation stars have done.

“No, thank you,” he told Bristowe in January. “Hard pass.”

Hyland Will Not Appear With Adams on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

While Adams may not have his own wedding this summer, he will be on board to help other members of Bachelor Nation find love and marriage on ‘The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” But his future bride will not be by his side. With Adams popping up to host a date on “Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” and later serving as “master of ceremonies” at the rose ceremony eliminations and as a guest-host for one episode of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Hyland will not be joining him to guest co-host the show, a source told The Hollywood Reporter.

When “Bachelor in Paradise” premieres on August 16, 2021, it will mark nearly one year to the day that Adams was originally supposed to marry the “Modern Family” star.

After taking COVID-19 tests last August, the couple posed for “fake” wedding photos with their best man and maid of honor to commemorate what would have been their wedding day, per Us Weekly.

