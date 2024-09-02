‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Gushes Over Wife Weeks After House Burglarized

A former “Bachelor in Paradise” star and his wife recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Wells Adams and “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland both took to social media to acknowledge the big day and fans loved their posts.

Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Teased Each Other in Their Posts

On August 20, Adams shared a photo from his wedding day on his Instagram page. His caption read, “Happy 2nd anniversary my love. I love you more. The end. I win.”

Hyland was quick to reply, “No, I WIN… cause I married you. 😏”

Over 3,000 fans liked Hyland’s response and several people also commented. Adams’ post accrued over 250,000 likes.

One Instagram user wrote, “You guys will be the cutest old married couple in the future 😭😭😭 ah GOALS!”

Another commented, “@sarahhyland @wellsadams famous ppl who keep it real, authentic and fun. Happy anniversary. 🍾 🥂❤️”

“Yeah, the dark haired Ken & Barbie. Happy 2nd to you both, 🥳” someone quipped.

A separate Instagram user wrote, “Happy 2nd Anniversary Wells and Sarah!! 🥂🍾💞🎉”

Several fellow Bachelor Nation alums sent the couple their well wishes as well. Mike Johnson, Kelsey Anderson, and Chris Bukowski, left comments, as did former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Danielle Maltby.

“The best day, love you both 🫶🏼 Happy Anniversary Lovebirds, 🥰” she wrote.

Maltby attended the wedding and brought her BiP beau at the time, Michael Allio. Hyland and Adam’s wedding took place while Maltby and Allio were together, but not publicly, noted Cosmopolitan.

Hyland also posted a photo from the wedding on her Instagram page. She initially quipped, “2 years married and you still have to be cautious around me with a cake.”

She continued, “Happy anniversary my love! I love you +1 anything you say. To Pluto & Back ✨”

Her post received over 720,000 likes and 350 comments.

Masked Men Broke Into Hyland & Adams’ Home Weeks Before the Pair’s Anniversary

The couple’s wedding anniversary came about three weeks after their California home was burglarized. On August 2, TMZ reported that Hyland and Adam’s place in Los Angeles, California, had been broken into by two masked men.

Luckily, it seems nobody was home at the time of the burglary. TMZ reported that Hyland became aware of the incident after she received an alert from the security system installed at the home.

According to TMZ, no arrests were made in the first days after the burglary. The media outlet also indicated the two masked men broke in through a window during the daylight. No information regarding what, if anything, was taken from the home was made available by TMZ.

It does not appear that Hyland or Adams have spoken out about what happened in their California home. No additional updates regarding any arrests have emerged, either.

People noted that Adams proposed to Hyland in 2019. At the time of their engagement, they had been dating for about two years. They first connected via social media and began dating in the fall of 2017.

The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they postponed. Unfortunately, the couple ultimately postponed the wedding multiple times before moving forward in August 2022.