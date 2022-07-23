Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland’s Wedding Is ‘Just a Few Short Weeks’ Away

After a couple of postponements, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are finally about to get married. The “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender and “Modern Family” star have not publicly shared the date or location of their upcoming nuptials. However, pal Brandi Cyrus recently provided a big teaser, and fans are eager for additional details.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adams & Hyland Got Engaged in 2019

Hyland started publicly crushing on Adams while he was still on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Hyland tagged him in some tweets and continued on when he became the bartender on “Bachelor in Paradise.” Not long after that, they connected and fell for one another. After dating for a couple of years, Adams popped the question while on bended knee near the ocean. The pair had gone on an exotic, romantic trip to Fiji together, and he decided that the setting provided the perfect opportunity to propose.

The pair seemed ready to plan their wedding soon after their engagement, but the coronavirus pandemic put that on hold. They needed to be careful, because of Hyland’s prior kidney transplant and weak immune system. The couple originally set a wedding date of August 8, 2020, and in January 2021, Adams said they would definitely get married in 2021. They were prepared to do something less grand than they originally envisioned, but even that plan had to wait. The couple remained head-over-heels in love, but like many other couples, including Fletcher and her then-fiance Jordan Rodgers, the pandemic lasted longer than anyone expected and caused continued postponements.

The Wedding Will Be a ‘Massive Party’

Recently, solid signs emerged suggesting the Adams and Hyland wedding was finally on the horizon. For starters, there was a couple’s bridal shower thrown for them in June. Then, Hyland took a gaggle of pals on a fabulous destination bachelorette party at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita, Mexico, in mid-July. Those events certainly signaled that Hyland and Adams were getting close to their wedding day, and now Cyrus has confirmed that is the case.

On July 21, Cyrus told Us Weekly the wedding was “very soon.” She explained, “I am going to the wedding. It’s just in a few short weeks here. I’m very excited.” As fans likely know, Adams and Cyrus have been friends for years and do the “Your Favorite Things” podcast together. Cyrus also told Us Weekly, “I know that they’ve really been working hard to plan this for everybody and it’s gonna be a massive party.” In fact, she suggested, “I think it’ll probably be the coolest wedding I ever go to.” There is no doubt this will be a star-studded affair. There will surely be many “Modern Family” and “Bachelor Nation” people there, and People noted Vanessa Hudgens is a bridesmaid.

Hyland recently told People, “We own a house together. We have our dogs together, and we’ve been celebrating this journey of life supporting one another for almost five years now. So I don’t think a lot is going to change” once the couple gets married. Even so, Hyland gushed, “I’m really excited to be able to – on paper, officially – start our family,” and the couple’s fans are excited to see that happen too.