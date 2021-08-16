Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Wedding Update

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are tired of postponing their wedding.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” alum and the “Modern Family” star got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating, and had planned to wed in August 2020, but COVID-19 forced them to postpone their plans.

Hyland is immunocompromised and a kidney transplant recipient, so the couple is being extra careful in making sure she doesn’t contract the COVID-19 virus — which has meant they’ve had multiple setbacks with their wedding planning.

In July 2021, Adams told Us Weekly, “Wedding update — nothing!”

The 37-year-old groom-to-be added that he wasn’t sure if he could handle another disappointment after two failed attempts to marry his longtime love.

“We’ve had this thing postponed twice and honestly, I don’t know if I can take a third one. So just pray for us, please,” he said.

But now the two do have an update — and it sounds promising.

Adams & Hyland Have Reset Their Entire Wedding Plan

In a new interview with People, Adams said he and his future bride have “hit reset” on their nuptials.

“We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn’t happen,” the Bachelor Nation bartender said. “We were supposed to get married this year, that didn’t happen. So now we are hoping next year…. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!”

“We’re going to do it all over again,” she explained. “We’re going to go on a nice vacation to where we got engaged, we’re going to re-plan the entire engagement party again, we’re going to re-plan our bachelor and bachelorette parties, we’re going to kind of like, start a new one doing the wedding stuff.”

Adams noted that Hyland got “robbed” of all of the usual fun bridal stuff and he even teased that if the pandemic gets in the way again, the two will either go to Las Vegas or a courthouse to get hitched.

Adams & Hyland Had Previously Hoped to Marry Before the End of 2021

After they canceled their wedding for last August, Adams, Hyland, and their best man and maid of honor took COVID-19 tests and posed for “fake” wedding photos to commemorate what would have been their wedding day, per Us Weekly.

The couple wore white and matching Mrs. and Mrs. face masks, according to USA Today, then later posted to Instagram stories.

“On our wedding day, we didn’t get married,” Hyland wrote. “Also wear a damn mask.”

“A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead … we took pictures and drank wine,” Hyland added on Instagram.

Adams later told the “ClickBait with Bachelor Nation” podcast that the couple would for sure be tying the knot sometime in 2021.

“We had to push it the first time around, that was tough,” he said earlier in 2021, “The thought was to push it to this year.”

“If this thing continues and we’re not able to do it, we’ll do a courthouse,” Adams said on the podcast. “I’m really pushing for Vegas—powder blue suits, Elvis officiant. We’re getting married this year. I just don’t know how this looks.“

