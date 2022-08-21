‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Finally Marries in Gorgeous Vineyard Wedding

It took a while, due to a couple of COVID-19 postponements, but a fan-favorite veteran from “The Bachelor” franchise is finally married. On Saturday, August 20, Wells Adams exchanged vows with his “Modern Family” fiancee, Sarah Hyland. The buzz was that this was going to be a fabulous event, and from the sounds of things, it definitely was.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Venue Was Stunning & the Guest List Impressive

According to E! Online, Adams and Hyland wed at the Sunstone Winery, which is near Santa Barbara, California. Some “The Bachelor” fans noticed the venue appeared to be the same spot where former “Bachelorette” JoJo Fletcher married Jordan Rodgers a few months ago, and indeed it was. As “The Bachelorette” fans will remember, Adams was originally on Fletcher’s season as a contestant, and he has since popped up on “Bachelor in Paradise” as the bartender for several seasons now.

Adams and Hyland had not shared specifics regarding their venue or wedding date ahead of the big day, other than confirming it was finally taking place this summer. Fans knew the couple’s nuptials were coming soon, though, and it looked as if everybody had a blast. The bride and groom have not shared photos on their Instagram pages, as of this writing. However, a number of guests have revealed quick glimpses of the celebration.

It Appeared a Good Time Was Had by All

Given Adams and Hyland’s connections in the entertainment industry, “Bachelor Nation” fans suspected the guest list for their wedding would be filled with celebrities. Based on what the couple had previously revealed, and what can be gleaned from social media posts, that was definitely the case. There were “Modern Family” stars there like Sofia Vergara, Tyler Jesse Ferguson, Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen, and “The Bachelor” side was well represented too. It seems Chris Harrison, Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe, Evan Bass, and Derek Peth were all believed to be in attendance as well. Brandi Cyrus was there, and as People detailed, Vanessa Hudgens was slated to be one of Hyland’s bridesmaids.

In her Instagram stories on Sunday morning, Bristowe shared a glimpse of how she was doing the morning after being at the “perfect wedding.” She shared a blurry selfie she managed to take with Adams at the reception, and it was clear both she and Tartick were feeling rough around the edges after making the most of their evening celebrating her former suitor. Vergara and Ferguson shared a few glimpses of the wedding via their Instagram stories too, but it appeared everybody had been careful not to share much.

As ET Online noted, Adams and Hyland started dating in 2017 and they got engaged in July 2019. They initially planned a wedding for August 2020 but delayed it due to COVID-19. A second wedding date the following summer also had to be scrapped. In recent months, it became clear the new wedding date was approaching and both Hyland and Adams confirmed they were quite eager to finally tie the knot.

“Modern Family” and “Bachelor Nation” fans will be eager to see more photos from the wedding, including Hyland’s wedding dress. It seems likely those types of photos will emerge soon, and after two years of delays, fans are thrilled the duo finally managed to tie the knot.