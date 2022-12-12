Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Make First Public Appearance After Heartbreaking Loss

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland stepped out together for the first time since losing their dog, Carl.

The couple, who wed in August 2022, walked the blue carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, 2022. Days earlier, the “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender shared the sad news about his bloodhound.

“Trying to type this through tears, but it’s with a heavy heart I must tell you that @carlthebloodhound has gone to doggy heaven. Carl, you were such a good guy. A true gentle giant. You were sweet, noisy, protective, and slobbery, and boy did you give the best hugs! You were the best boy I’ve ever known. I hope you thought I was a good dad,” Adams wrote in an Instagram caption shared on December 3, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adams Shared a Few Posts From the Event on His Instagram Stories

Although this has been a challenging time for Adams and Hyland, they made the most of their night and seemed to be having fun together. This was their very first appearance together since they tied the knot earlier this year.

The duo appeared on E! News’ glambot, showing off their wedding rings. Adams shared the Reel to his Instagram Stories, adding the caption, “I should’ve gotten my nails done…”

In another post shared to his Instagram Stories, Adams was seen getting some help from Hyland, who appeared to be wiping some lipstick from his face.

“We really nail this red carpet thing,” he wrote. In a third share, Adams gave his wife a shoutout. “How about @sarahhyland” dress though,” he wrote, adding an emoji of himself with heart eyes.

The People’s Choice Awards marked the couples very first red carpet appearance since they became husband and wife.

Adams & Hyland Did a Few Interviews at the Event

In addition to packing on the PDA on the blue carpet at the People’s Choice Awards, Adams and Hyland also did a couple of interviews. While Adams just wrapped up the latest season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Hyland is starring in the “Pitch Perfect” spinoff, “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.”

At one point during the evening, E! News caught up with the duo and chatted with them about life.

“She thinks she is a pop star after a couple of glasses of wine,” Adams joked to “Live From E!” correspondent Laverne Cox. Hyland couldn’t help but agree with her husband. “That’s true,” she admitted.

Hyland shared that she loves to sing pretty much any song from Broadway and will also belt out “Disney princess songs.”

Hyland also shared a bit about what it was like filming in Berlin, where she was on location for the “Pitch Perfect” spinoff. She admitted that she didn’t get a lot of time to see the area due to her hectic work schedule, but she did get to see some of the “beautiful” scenery in Germany while working.

“My favorite thing about shooting in Berlin was the locations that we actually filmed—like the Olympic Stadium there—and all of the beautiful locations,” she told Cox.

