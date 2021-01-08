Wells Adams Provides an Update on His Wedding to Sarah Hyland After COVID-19 Delay

Wells Adams knows one thing for sure: he is marrying Sarah Hyland this year. When and where that wedding takes place remains to be seen, but the couple is determined to tie the knot in 2021 after having to push their 2020 nuptials during the coronavirus pandemic.

“She is immunocompromised,” revealed the Bachelor in Paradise bartender of his actress fiancée during an appearance on Click Bait. “She’s a transplant recipient and so she’s got, like, a really weak immune system cause she takes pills so, like, her body doesn’t reject this new kidney in her body.”

Because of her health issues, the couple has to be particularly careful. So, they made the same choice as many engaged couples and pushed their August 8, 2020 wedding.

“We’re getting married this year, I just don’t know how that looks” declared the WellsCast host.

“We’re hoping it’s gonna be in the summer,” he revealed to the podcast’s co-hosts, Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker. However, if the pandemic persists, Adams joked, “It’s gonna be like courthouse or, I’m really pushing for like Vegas, powder blue suits, Elvis like getting us, like being the officiant.”

Adams and Hyland Started Dating in 2017

Adams and Hyland first connected after the Modern Family star tweeted, “OH MY GOD [Wells Adams] IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever.”

OH MY GOD @WellsAdams IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever. #BachelorInParadise — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 15, 2017

After a flirty exchange, the couple met in real life. They went public with their relationship in October 2017 with a Stranger Things couple’s costume.

He announced in 2018 on his Your Favorite Thing podcast, which he co-hosts with Brandi Cyrus, that he was moving to Los Angeles. According to Marie Claire, he said, “I’m straight up moving to L.A. Should I not have said it? I’ve got to go!”

The couple took to Instagram in July 2019 to announce Wells got down on one knee. Hylands captioned pictures of the proposal, “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff.”

While their wedding may have been delayed, it seems the pair are still going strong, often showcasing their relationship on Instagram.

Adams Asked Tasyhia Adams When She Would Be Marrying Her Fiancé Zac Clark

During his interview, Adams asked the most-recent Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams, if she plans to marry her new fiancé Zac Clark this year.

“Oh yeah definitely, powder blue suits, we’re going to Vegas as well,” quipped the star who first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, before clarifying, “No.”

Adams quickly responded, “You know, if you do a packaged deal, you get 12% off, so if you wanna do it with us.”

She clarified that while Clark is ready to get married now, she is excited to date the addiction specialist.

“Let’s date for at least a year and be mature adults and, like, learn to love each other outside of this whole thing and work towards a wedding in 2022,” Clark said to Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay on Bachelor Happy Hour.

