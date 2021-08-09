When Does the Next Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Start for Michelle Young?

Michelle Young‘s season of “The Bachelorette” is already filming and is set to air on October 19, 2021. Young’s season will move to Tuesday nights, as “Dancing With the Stars” will take the Monday night time slot, according to Deadline.

Young was announced as the new “Bachelorette” at the same time Katie Thurston was — during Matt James’ “After the Final Rose” special. Young agreed to hand out roses if — and only if — producers agreed to work around her school schedule, and that’s just what they did.

On July 26, 2021, ABC released the first photos of Young’s suitors. The Facebook post has since been deleted, but you can see the list of guys here. On July 30, 2021, Reality Steve confirmed that filming for Young’s season was starting that very night.

Young has already handed out her First Impression rose, been on a handful of dates, and sent several men home. She will continue filming for the next couple of weeks before she — hopefully — gets engaged.

Spoilers for Young’s season have not yet been released. Many Instagram fan accounts have been keeping track of which of the guys cast on the show have been active on social media, which would suggest that they were sent home — but Reality Steve hasn’t given any updates about who may be done dating the “Bachelorette.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Filming for Young’s Season Should End Around September 10

According to Reality Steve, Young will be filming her season of “The Bachelorette” until September 10.

“They are only booked at the Marquette in MN from Aug. 5th [through the] 29th, so it looks like they’re definitely headed somewhere else for overnights and/or final rose ceremony. And from what I’m told, they plan on bringing back regular hometown dates this season, where Michelle will go to her final 4’s home,” Steve wrote on his July 20, 2021, blog.

Reality Steve was also first to report that Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe would be hosting Young’s season — and Deadline has since confirmed it. However, producers are expected to hire a new permanent host for the next season of “The Bachelor” — and beyond.

Young’s Season Will Film in 2 Locations — at Least

As previously reported by Heavy, Young will film her season in two locations. She is currently filming in California at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells. It was here that the guys stepped out of limos and met Young for the first time.

After a couple of weeks, Reality Steve reports that Young will take her remaining suitors to her home state of Minnesota. A bulk of the season will be filmed at the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis.

From there, Young was supposedly going to head out to the hometowns of her top four suitors, but the uptick in coronavirus cases could put a damper on that rumored plan. If hometowns resume, Young could also enjoy her last few dates in a location other than Minnesota as well, but nothing has been confirmed at the time of this writing.

