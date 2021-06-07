Who Gets Katie Thurston’s First Kiss on ‘The Bachelorette’?

STOP! Spoilers for season 17 of The Bachelorette below.

Katie Thurston made a buzzworthy entrance on The Bachelor, greeting Matt James with a sex toy in hand. Tonight, it is her turn to greet suitors, leaving fans wondering who the sex-positive Bachelorette will kiss.

“Time is short,” she told People. “And you can’t be okay with me possibly getting engaged in two months but not kissing on the first date. I’ve got to use my time wisely!”

So who gets the coveted first kiss? That remains a mystery, though reports from Reality Steve that Greg Grippo gets the first impression rose may be a clue.

(SPOILER): Hey, a spoiler for Katie’s season! Greg Grippo received the first impression rose. pic.twitter.com/c63JWr28NR — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 12, 2021

According to his ABC profile, Grippo is a marketing sales representative from Edison, New Jersey. It describes him as “the full package,” who is “handsome, kind, vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down.”

Revealing the 27-year-old looks to his parents as “#couplegoals,” ABC adds, “Greg considers himself a hopeless romantic, and a perfect first date would be something active like riding bikes, dancing or going to a concert. Greg wants to travel the world with his wife before having kids, of which he says he wants to have at least six!”

Thurston Had Sex in the Fantasy Suite

If the promos for season 17 of The Bachelorette are any indicator, Thurston is not afraid to get physical with her contestants.

“Every single guy was so handsome,” the 30-year-old told People. “And I don’t have a type so every man that came in I was like, ‘Yes, yes and yes!’ They’re all such great guys. And that’s what made it exciting and hard at the same time.”

Though, as she told the publication, “Seeing the promos, I am making out with a lot of guys! You never really see yourself kissing anyone. So it’s like, ‘Oh boy.’”

And the bank manager, who has made a following on social media for her candor about sex, does not hold back. “We’re all adults,” she told People about the fantasy suites. “I have sex! It’s an important part of the relationship in terms of the connection. But it is also our time to talk about important topics or any lingering conversations.”

Reality Steve Revealed Grippo Makes the Final Four

Reality Steve recently revealed updated spoilers for Thurston’s final four, which includes Grippo. The other contestants are Andrew Spencer, Justin Glaze and a returning contestant from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season, Blake Moynes.

This is an update to Reality Steve’s previous claims that John Hershey made it far in the competition.

“A few weeks ago, I reported here that I’d heard Blake Moynes and Greg Grippo were in Katie’s final four. And I was 99% sure that John Hersey was as well,” Parade cited Reality Steve. “Then shortly afterward, Katie posted on her social media a weekend she spent in San Diego with friends from Bachelor Nation, and I started receiving emails that one of the places she tagged she visited, Duke’s in La Jolla, was where John Hersey worked as a bartender. This led to even more people telling me that they were 100% convinced that John is who Katie chose, they’re engaged, and that’s why she went to that restaurant.”

Reality Steve instead revealed his early reports were false and Hershey does not “even make Top 8.”

As Thurston told People, “a lot happened that I couldn’t have ever predicted.” She added, “It got intense and crazy. But I will say, everything happens for a reason. And I definitely embraced that.”

The Bachelorette returns tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

