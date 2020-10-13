Who Wins The Bachelorette 2020 for Clare: Season 16 Winner

Who wins Clare’s season of The Bachelorette? Dale Moss. But how? Did filming really get shut down quickly? Are Clare and Dale still together today?

This is how it happened: unlike any other season of the show, Clare got to see the cast before filming even began. She had four months to follow her contestants on Instagram and according to Reality Steve, it was during those four months that she “fell for Dale.”

Steve reports there was no pre-show relationship, talking, or texting, but when Clare went in to film the season, it became clear to her and everyone around her that she was most into Dale.

As of September 30, the two were still together and based on what Reality Steve said he’d heard, they’re likely engaged. (Rumor has it that Dale proposed just two weeks into filming.)

In an interview about her IG sleuthing before the show began, Clare told Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on their ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ podcast, “You can kind of tell people’s lifestyles like from Instagram Stories, and I see some that I’m like, ‘That’s not really my vibe,’ and others where I look at them and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s hot. I can’t wait to meet that guy. I hope he’s on the season.'”

An insider later told Life & Style that Moss went on the show with genuine intentions and to simply give it a shot. The insider added, “He’s definitely a lovable guy. He’s open for anything and everything. He goes into things with an open heart and anything that comes [from] it, he’s cool with.”

According to the outlet, Moss received the first impression rose on night one. And 12 days into filming, Clare told producers she wanted to quit the show as she had already fallen in love.

In late September, a source told Life & Style that the couple “is still very much together and in love”.

Given that Clare’s season was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bachelor mansion will not make an appearance on this season of the show. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, host Chris Harrison said, “It just took this Herculean effort and this dedication on behalf of everybody to do this… The bar kept moving; the state of California kept moving the bar. Our goal was, ‘Let’s just get and start rolling and create this bubble.’ And it worked. It was 100-percent successful. And now we have a blueprint moving forward.”

Interestingly enough, Reality Steve says that the idea of bringing Tayshia on board was in the works before production on Clare’s season even began.

Reality Steve writes, “They knew Clare would be removed at some point during this season and replaced as the ‘Bachelorette’ by Tayshia. Did Clare know? No. Did the guys know? No. But production sure as hell did. So Clare falling for Dale early, something production had a sense would happen due to a conversation with Clare pre-show and them knowing she was into him, this was gonna be their ‘twist’ from this season.”

