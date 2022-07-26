Why ‘Bachelorette’ Gabby & Her Mother are Estranged

As one of the two Bachelorettes on season 19, Gabby Windey has shown her vulnerable side multiple times in the three episodes that have aired so far. In episode three, Windey went on a date with Erich Schwer, and when she started talking about her strained relationship with her mother, Windey broke down.

WATCH the Emotional Date

Windey ended up having to excuse herself from the table to talk to producers, where she tried to explain how hard it is to have a mother who doesn’t love her. Eventually, she returned back to her date, leaving fans wondering what the deal is between the ICU nurse and her mother, Rosemary Hewitt.

What Happened Between Windey and Her Mother?

While there is not a lot of information available on Hewitt, here is what is known. Windey’s parents, Rosemary Hewitt and Patrick Windey (now divorced) “were living in O’Fallon, Illinois, when Gabby was born in January 1991. They also share a daughter named Jazzmin,” reports Life & Style.

Windey’s mother is on Instagram under the name rosa_morada. Windey does not follow her mother on Instagram, however, her mother does follow her. Regardless, there appears to be no communication between the two. As Windey told Schwer on their date, “We’re estranged. I don’t have a relationship with her.”

There are only four posts on the Instagram account. The first two were posted in 2014, and they feature Windey’s mother and her sister, Jazzmin. Both of these photos received likes from the Bachelorette.

The third photo was posted in February, 2022 and shows Windey’s mother with who appears to be Hewitt’s fiancé, Allen Ware. The caption reads “Love me some bull ridin.’” The last post appeared in April with an image with a global heart held by two hands that reads “World Autism Day.”

Hewitt is a bit more active on Facebook, where she uses the name Rosemary Hewitt Windey (Rosa). Her most recent Facebook post was on July 5, 2022 and it shows her with the same man who was in the “bull ridin’” Instagram pic. Her status shows that she is engaged to Allen Ware, and that she is a registered nurse living in Alvarado, Texas. Her intro states, “I’m very energetic and adventurous. I love life!”

On January 4, Hewitt posted an article about her daughter from Distractify titled “Before ‘The Bachelor,’ Gabby Windey Dated Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann.” There do not appear to be any other recent posts about Windey on Hewitt’s Facebook page. Most of the posts are selfies of Hewitt in various hair colors, including purple.

Hewitt also posted memes such as “I’m not crazy. My reality is just different than yours,” and “If you have a problem with me, call me. If you don’t have my number, then that means you don’t know me well enough to have a problem.” There is no indication that these memes are directed at anyone in particular.

When Windey was on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” she opened up to him about her relationship with her mother and expressed, “As a kid, she was really physically affectionate, and then she would, like, flip and kind of withhold her love. I was just like, if my mom could stop loving me, why can’t anyone else?”

These experiences have clearly carried over into Windey’s adult life, as she has expressed her feelings of inadequacy and her doubts about being worthy of being the Bachelorette multiple times on the show. Fortunately, Windey remains close with her father and grandfather, the latter of whom fans got to see again on episode three, which aired July 25th.

READ NEXT: How the ‘Posting Police’ Prevent ‘Bachelor’ Host from Leaking Spoilers