Will Tayshia Adams Find Love on ‘The Bachelorette’?

SPOILERS: Do not read any further if you want to avoid spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette. The Bachelorette is heading toward a major shakeup as Tayshia Adams is poised to start her love story. Yet, it remains to be seen if that story will have a happy ending.

Current Bachelorette Clare Crawley is expected to quit the franchise to pursue a relationship with clear frontrunner, Dale Moss. With her departure, her suitors are left without a lead and fan-favorite Adams is expected to take over in her stead.

“Next week we get Tayshia coming in and, well, if you want a ‘Bachelorette’ that’s basically a 180 from Clare, here it comes. That’s neither good or bad. I’m just telling you, it’s gonna be different. And by the way, you better enjoy the Clare/Dale love story this season – because that’s the only one you’re getting,” Bachelor Nation spoiler aficionado, Reality Steve, wrote on his website.

All of the contestants remaining after Zachary Jackson’s elimination in the last episode are expected to stay, with four additional men brought into the cast. They are Spencer Robertson, Montel Hill, Peter Giannikopoulos and Noah Erb, who were cut from the original cast list when new men were brought on for Crawley.

Robertson is expected to get the first impression rose, but according to Reality Steve, he does not make it to Adams’ final four. They are Ben Smith, Zac Clark, Brendan Morais and Ivan Hall.

This is not Adams’ first attempt at love in Bachelor Nation, appearing on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and season six of Bachelor in Paradise. She left the season dating John Paul Jones, but the romance was short-lived.

Fans Got Their First Glimpse at Adams During Last Week’s Episode

Fans of Bachelor Nation have been waiting for ABC to confirm Adams’ involvement in this season. They seemingly did when she emerged from the pool in the final seconds of Tuesday’s episode.

It was first reported the Click Bait co-host would be a replacement for Crawley over the summer when she was spotted on set. Yet, even after her reveal she played coy on her podcast. But, as the new Bachelorette promo confirms, a new Bachelorette will walk through those doors.

The timeline seems to be a bit murky for when this decision was made, with Crawley liking a series of tweets on Twitter that insinuated it was all planned and she was ‘forced out.’ Though, ABC Executive Rob Mills told Nick Viall during The Viall Files Bachelorette recap episode that Crawley’s inability to engage with any of the other men during her group date was the point they realized someone else would have to intervene.

Rumors Are Swirling Crawley and Moss Are Engaged

Fans are expected to see through the end of Crawley’s love story, with Mills confirming to Viall that viewers will get a glimpse at what is to come for the new couple.

His confirmation comes on the heels of engagement rumors for Crawley and Moss.

After what Crawley claims was their first meeting on night one, Moss has received the first impression rose, the first rose during the following rose ceremony and a group date rose. As Crawley discussed Moss with every contestant on her Bachelor Roast date, only to not give out a rose, it is clear she only has eyes for the athlete turned model.

