Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Details Frightening Assault

A former contestant from “The Bachelorette” recently shared details on what he says happened to him during a recent trip outside the United States. Will Urena was a contestant on Michelle Young’s season in 2021, but he did not receive her final rose. As Gossip Next Door detailed, heading into the show, Urena expressed a desire to no longer be the single one within his group of friends back home, and he considered himself to be sharp, swaggy, and classy. He wanted an adventurous partner, and he joined “The Bachelorette” ready to show Young he was a romantic at heart. Ultimately, Urena was eliminated during week 4 of Young’s journey, and so far, he has not popped up on “Bachelor in Paradise” or anything else franchise-related.

After he was eliminated from “The Bachelorette,” Urena shared via his Instagram page that he was “transformed by this experience and am grateful to know that I am ready to find my person.” He gushed over Young and detailed she “allowed me to bring down many of the walls I didn’t realize I had over the years.” He shared several photos from his time on the show and noted he couldn’t wait to “keep on my pursuit for a true genuine everlasting love.” Based on the posts he has shared on Instagram since then, Urena has yet to find lasting love. He typically posts about fitness and friends, and on April 8, he shared an update on Instagram indicating he was in Medellin, Colombia. This is where things took a turn in Urena’s life, according to what he later shared.

Here’s what you need to know:

Will Urena Trip to Colombia Took a Horrible Turn

Just a few days after his Instagram post about his trip to Colombia, he took to his Instagram Stories and revealed the trip had not gone according to plan. As “The Bachelor” sub on Reddit shared, Urena explained, “Sorry to all those I haven’t been able to [message] back. While in Colombia I was drugged, beat, and robbed of all my belongings.” The former “Bachelorette” contestant added that the previous few days had been something he could never have imagined experiencing, and he appreciated hearing from those who had already reached out to him. “I am slowly working to get my life back to normal,” Urena added, admitting, “I am just beyond grateful to still be here.”

In addition to the Instagram Story he shared, Urena talked with TMZ about what he experienced. He said he had met up with friends at a bar in Medellin over the weekend when he was in Colombia. The former “Bachelorette” noted one of the friends was someone he had previously met in the United States, and another was a barber he had initially met earlier that day. While out with these friends, Urena met a couple of women he interacted with throughout the night. In retrospect, he admitted, there were some likely red flags in the interactions he missed. In recounting what happened as the night wore on, Urena noted he believed the women drugged his drink. Urena recalled being led out of the bar by the two women and soon facing a group of men about a mile from the bar. The men beat him and stole his things before leaving him injured and alone. TMZ included photos from Urena showing injuries “The Bachelorette” contestant said he sustained during that encounter.

Urena Has Since Returned Home Safely

Urena got emotional at times during the video TMZ shared, clearly rattled by what he had experienced. The outlet detailed that several hours after the incident, a taxi driver found Urena and transported him to the hospital. After his friend got separated from him and couldn’t find him, he filed a missing persons report on Urena. Once Urena was in the hospital, authorities were able to make the connection he was the man who had been reported missing. “The Bachelorette” star flew home soon after being released from the hospital. Fans have sent supportive notes to Urena and the incident prompted a significant amount of discussion on “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Mannn, sorry to hear what you went through during this trip. Healing thoughts and prayers sent to you,” one person commented on Urena’s initial Instagram post from Colombia.

“Poor guy. Hope he takes the time he needs to recover mentally and physically,” a Redditor noted.

“That’s awful. Glad he’s got a lot of good support around him it seems,” added another.