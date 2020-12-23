Who Won The Bachelorette Tonight & What Happened [LIVE]

After a season unlike any other, Tayshia Adams’ final night as Bachelorette is finally here. The finale is airing on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Adams has made history as the first replacement lead in the dating franchise. She stepped in after the season’s original Bachelorette, Clare Crawley, exited the season engaged to Dale Moss.

Since then, the Click Bait! host has narrowed down 20 contestants to just two. Viewers will have to watch to see to who, and if, she will get engaged.

Stop reading if you do not want spoilers on season 16 of The Bachelorette!

8:00 – Viewers did not have to wait long to see if Adams would invite Ben Smith to stay after his shocking return last week. While she will not commit to him yet, she did invite him to come to the rose ceremony, leaving things off with a kiss!

RT if you knew this would get complicated 😉 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/8dcMXz7gmc — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 23, 2020

8:15 – At the rose ceremony, Adams asked to speak with fan-favorite Ivan Hall. It seems the two discussed a difference in religious beliefs during their overnight Fantasy Suite date, the couple’s only moments away from the watching eye of a camera. The differences are too much to overcome and Adams sends him home.

Their lives are aligned, but are their hearts? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/7H6hPemYGa — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 23, 2020

8:25 – Adams finally reunites her family since setting off on this whirlwind adventure! She makes sure they know she is LIVING HER BEST LIFE!

Watching #TheBachelorette on Mondays AND Tuesdays the past two weeks 🤩 pic.twitter.com/59Vhcliwee — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 23, 2020

8:28 – Despite seeming unsure if she wanted to continue with Smith, Adams decides to introduce him to her parents. Ben admits to Adams he is SWEATING while waiting to meet the parents. Luckily, her dad seems to be impressed by his insistence after being eliminated!

8:34 – Adams seems smitten after spending the day with Smith and her parents. After scootering around the La Quinta Resort and Club, she admits she is starting to fall in love with him all over again.

8:38 – Zac Clark is here to make it clear he is ready to marry Adams! His “good nerves” are running high as he gets to meet Adams’ family. Fortunately, she is gushing to her family about how much she loves him. On a scale of one to 10, he is coming in at a hot 8.95, only needing her family’s approval to take him the extra 1.05.

8:44 – Clark is being upfront about his past, letting her dad know he has been divorced, but he learned from his mistake and is ready for his next marriage. It seems his dad appreciates his honesty as he calls him a “good man.”

8:53 – Adams is surprised by a knock at the door! When she opens the door she is greeted by her dad who is warning her to not “make the biggest mistake of your life!”

8:56 – Tearing up, Adams is reminiscing about a time at 3 or 4 a.m. after her divorce where she just sat in her car “wailing” with only her dad to comfort her. She hints that she may know who her dad is warning her about, but is it Smith or Clark?

9:01 – It’s time for Clark and Adams’ final date of the season, but Clark is feeling her “trepidation.” What he does not know is how much her dad’s warning rattled her. Maybe a first dance class can rebound the date.

9:05 – After she declared “we’re off, we’re off, we’re off,” while dancing, they seem to be in sync now. The dancing couple is giddy while as they nail the dance routine while saying in an interview that she thinks he is so perfect.

9:15 – Clark is heartbroken when he hears she is worried he would leave, but makes it very clear he is a loyal man! He told her, “I know Tayshia why I love you and it has nothing to do with in five years if you’re going to be a stay at home mom or a waitress, it doesn’t matter to me. I love you!”

9:25 – Adams is saying goodbye to Smith, because she is in love with Clark. In his typically stoic fashion, Smith said he still loves her, but does not shed a tear.

9:36 – A rite of passage for any Bachelorette winner, Neil Lane shows up at Clark’s door to help him pick out a ring for when he proposes to her.

9:39 – Adams admits to host Chris Harrison that she has never been in “true love” while she starts to cry from excitement.

