‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Spoilers for ‘The Women Tell All’

Zach Shallcross will reunite with his eliminated contestants for the first time on “The Women Tell All.”

The 26-year-old narrowed 30 women down to just three during his international journey for love on “The Bachelor.” Now, 15 of those women will return.

“It’s a night full of surprises, confrontations and apologies as Zach reunites with 15 women from this season,” ABC announced in a press release. “For the first time since filming, Zach’s former flames come together to address some of the season’s most unforgettable moments and dramatic controversies.”

The women at “The Women Tell All” are:

Aly Jacobs, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Anastasia Keramidas, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, California

Brooklyn Willie, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Cat Carter, 26, a dancer from New York, New York

Charity Lawson, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia

Christina Mandrell, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tennessee

Genevie Mayo, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Maryland

Greer Blitzer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas

Jessica “Jess” Girod, 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida

Katherine Izzo, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Florida

Kylee Russell, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, North Carolina

Madison Johnson, 26, a business owner from Fargo, North Dakota

Mercedes Northup, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia Lewis, 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, New York

Victoria Jameson, 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

Who will take the hot seat? What controversies will be addressed? Will a new Bachelorette be announced? Here is what you need to know:

Zach Shallcross & His Women Take the Hot Seat

Shallcross and his eliminated contestants will have to answer for their time on the season. As ABC teased in a press release, “Zach enters the hot seat to answer burning questions.”

He is not the only one joining host Jesse Palmer on stage. In the preview for the special, Charity Lawson, Greer Blitzer, Jess Girod and Katherine Izzo also sit on the couch to address their feelings, season drama and off-air controversies.

As Girod says in the clip, “I’m not crazy for wanting what I want.”

The Women Rehash Drama From the Season

Who will have the last word? When 15 of Shallcross’ former contestants come face-to-face, they will rehash drama from throughout the season.

“All of your favorite women are back,” Palmer said in the preview for the special. “On a night when everyone has something to say.”

As the clip shows, Brooklyn Willie and Izzo will once again clash.

“You belittled me,” Izzo seemingly says to Willie in the clip. Willie responds, “If the shoe fits, lace that b**** right on up.”

Izzo and Willie are not the only clashing duo, with Kylee Russell declaring in the preview, “I don’t want you to manipulate my words anymore.”

Girod teased the drama at “The Women Tell All ” during an appearance on “Click Bait.” “I know a lot of the women kind of, had a lot of, they needed some closure on their situations with each other, ” she said on the podcast. “So, I think everyone in there kind of said their peace and were kind of able to get that.”

When asked about Izzo and Willie, she added on the podcast, “I feel like they came to a very good understanding at the end.”

Anastasia Keramidas Is Accused of Having a Boyfriend During Filming

During “The Women Tell All” special, Cat Carter accuses Anastasia Keramidas of being in a relationship when she filmed the show. As she says in a preview for the special, “Anastasia, you had a boyfriend on the show.”

After Keramidas explicitly denies the claim, Carter responds, “Ok, boyfriend, you were f******, I don’t know.”

Keramidas was eliminated in the Bahamas after being accused by Russell of going on the show for social media followers.

Greer Blitzer Addresses Her Blackface Controversy

Greer Blitzer will find herself in the hot seat at “The Women Tell All,” reckoning with her past comments on blackface, reported Bachelor Rabbit Hole. The Instagram account shared audio from a Patreon episode of the “Game of Roses” podcast.

Merriam-Webster defines blackface as “dark makeup worn to mimic the appearance of a Black person and especially to mock or ridicule Black people.”

Chad Kultgen, who is better known as Bachelor Clues, said in the clip, “They’re gonna try to do a little race relations work during ‘The Women Tell All’ and it’s not gonna go well.”

“She is put, how do you say, on a hot seat and made to answer for her various…” he added in the episode, before being interrupted by his podcast co-host. Lizzy Pace, known as Pace Case, interjected, “She’s being made to answer for Erich Schwer.”

Schwer won Gabby Windey’s final rose on “The Bachelorette.” While the season aired, photos of him allegedly donning blackface in his high school yearbook resurfaced. His controversy was not addressed during their “After the Final Rose” special.

Blitzer has found herself at the center of a similar scandal after Reddit resurfaced alleged tweets she wrote defending students in blackface.

“The students involved didn’t even know what black face was so my point exactly. It wasn’t an intentional racist act,” she allegedly wrote in one of the tweets.

“This previous incident was dumb not racist?” Blizter also allegedly wrote on Twitter. “She did not paint herself black because she felt superior to black ppl.”

She issued an apology on her Instagram Story in January 2023.

“The journey to love is filled with lessons and these lessons are also made on our journey of growth,” Blitzer wrote on Instagram. “In my past, I have made some uneducated, ignorant and frankly, wrong, comments on my social media accounts. In particular, in 2016, I used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween.”

Her statement continued, “I am deeply sorry to those I have hurt, especially those within the Black community, not because these screenshots have resurfaced, but because I ever shared those harmful opinions at all. Time and age do not excuse my actions, but this is not a reflection of who I am today. I do not stand by or condone the damaging opinions and behaviors I shared during the stage of my life and will forever regret making those offensive remarks.”

Bachelor Nation fans were quick to critique her response and the franchise.

“This story is SO CONSISTENT,” wrote one person on Reddit. “Every d*** season. This show is less about love and drama and more about wondering who will inevitably be exposed for racism. America is clearly chock full of this behavior AND the Bachelor has no problem supporting it.”

Another Reddit user wrote, “It’s always frustrating when people refuse to use the word racist. What she did was excuse racism.”

Despite receiving the first impression rose, Greer Blitzer’s romance with Zach Shallcross continued to fizzle throughout the season. The 24-year-old faced a further setback when she went into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. When she reunited with Shallcross in Budapest, he sent her home.

Jesse Palmer Announces the New Bachelorette

There is a new Bachelorette in town! As ABC teased in a press release, “an exciting announcement changes someone’s life forever.”

The woman in question is Charity Lawson, according to Reality Steve she will be named the franchise’s new lead.

“If they don’t happen to show the Jesse/Charity segment on Tues night, ‘the next lead of the Bachelorette’ is on GMA Thursday morning,” Reality Steve tweeted. “So either they show the segment Tues and Thurs is her first interview, or Thurs on GMA is their ‘official’ announcement.”

As viewers witnessed in episode 8, after Lawson introduced Shallcross to her family and friends in Georgia on her Hometown Date, she was eliminated during the rose ceremony. While saying their goodbyes, Shallcross told her, “You deserve all the love and I couldn’t give it to you.”

As the car drove away, she added, “I don’t really have words because it doesn’t make sense. It makes no f****** sense to me. Sometimes that’s just the way life goes and it sucks. But it just means I’m one step closer to finding who I need to be with.”

Zach Shallcross Shares a Look at Overnight Dates

Shallcross’ time on “The Bachelor” is winding down, with only three women remaining. They are:

Ariel Frenkel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, New York

Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vermont

Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Shallcross will share a “sneak peek” at the upcoming overnight dates in Thailand during “The Women Tell All,” ABC announced in a press release.

In the previews that Bachelor Nation has already released, Shallcross declares “I think to a lot of people, this week is viewed as sex week.” But, he wants to take sex out of the equation, or at least that is what he tells the women.

“I feel like I let myself down and I feel like I let the women down,” he emotionally tells Palmer in the preview. “I have been intimate this week.”

While it remains unclear who he was intimate with, the preview shows Gabi Elnicki storming away from Shallcross on the beach.

“I feel very stupid. I feel disgusting. I feel ugly,” she seems to tell a producer in the clip. “I don’t even feel like I can go back there.”

As Palmer declares in the preview, “What happens on the overnight dates will change everything forever.”

