Watch: Bachelorette Contestant Rips Into Clare Crawley as ‘Classless’

Yosef Aborady’s explosive blowup directed at Clare Crawley that was teased for weeks finally happened in the opening minutes of episode three of The Bachelorette.

The show began with Aborady complaining to other contestants about the controversial strip dodgeball group date of episode two. He promised the other suitors that he planned to speak his mind in a conversation with Crawley. And Aborady certainly didn’t hold back.

Aborady repeatedly called both the date and Crawley “classless,” and told her “you’re not fit to be the mother of my child.”

“There’s naked guys playing dodgeball together; it’s so humiliating and degrading,” Aborady said in his rant directed at Crawley. “And I don’t see how that really translates into finding a husband. Like who’s willing to strip down butt naked and play dodgeball? It seems very silly and very immature. And I feel like a lot of these guys, they’re appeasing you. If I had been on that date, I sure as hell wouldn’t have crossed that line. Not in a million years would I be caught dead doing that.”

“I’m ashamed to be associated with you,” Aborady said near the end of his tirade. “I can’t believe I sacrificed so much to be here just to watch this distasteful and classless display.

Crawley let Aborady say his piece mostly uninterrupted, but eventually cut in and the confrontation soon turned into a yelling match. That’s when Aborady finally yelled the “I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette” line that has been in just about every promo for the show for weeks.

Yosef Derailed Both of Clare’s Rose Ceremonies

There was very little drama in the season premiere, but the little confrontation there was involved Aborady. Fellow contestant Tyler Cottrill pulled Aborady aside to call him out for his behavior prior to appearing on the show. According to Cottrill, a woman contacted him saying Aborady was contacting her just prior to appearing on the show.

Aborady beat Cottrill to the punch by bringing the accusations to Crawley and denying them. Cottrill was subsequently sent home at the night’s rose ceremony.

In the time since that premiere, Aborady’s contact with women in the real world has been put under the microscope, and Cottrill’s allegations have proven true.

Yosef Sent a Woman a ‘Disturbing’ Masturbation Video

In an interview with Heavy, a woman named Carly Hammond revealed Aborady sent her a “very disturbing” video of him masturbating to another woman on Snapchat. Hammond said she and Aborady had been “cuddling in [a] hotel bed together” just 72 hours before receiving the video.

Hammond described Aborady as “very narcissistic and has no remorse for his actions.” Crawley certainly hasn’t been the most popular Bachelorette among fans thus far, but Aborady’s true colors showed in episode three.

