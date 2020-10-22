EXPOSED: Woman Leaks Text Messages of ‘Bachelorette’ Villain

A woman by the name of Carly Hammond is calling out Bachelorette villain Yosef Aborady on social media.

In a TikTok video that has since garnered 2.1 million views, Hammond says a man that she later confirmed to Heavy is Yosef Aborady DM’d her on Instagram in September 2020. The two spent weeks talking, discussing topics like having kids and getting married, before meeting in person for the first time on October 9. They spent a “rocky” weekend together but were able to iron things out. Then, that Monday, Hammond says Aborady sent her a video of him masturbating “to another girl” on Snapchat. When she approached him about the video, he said he was signed out of his Snapchat account.

While speaking to Heavy, Hammond said when Aborady called to give her an apology, “… all he could say is sorry but not say for what and refused to answer any questions I had for him!”

She continued, “He tried to twist everything so he looks better…”

Hammond shared with Heavy her text message exchanges with Aborady. The first text message exchange comes from the weekend that Aborady and Hammond first met and outlines their initial encounter.

On TikTok, Hammond explained what happened on the Friday that they first met up.

She said, “He got in on a Friday and we went and got drinks that night… he ended up getting super drunk and I told him that I didn’t like that.”

She explained that the next day, Saturday, October 10, was fun and Aborady was a “totally different person” in the afternoon. “It was so much fun, we were laughing.” She ended up leaving with the plans to return that evening.

Hammond continued, “At night I texted him like six times asking if he still wanted me to come and he said yeah… so I drove an hour to go hang out with him.”

Hammond said she arrived at the hotel and waited for 20 minutes with no response from Aborady before returning home. At 3 a.m., he sent the text below:

Hammond explained on TikTok that she and Aborady spoke on Sunday and resolved their issues from the night prior.

In her next TikTok video, Hammond said that on Monday, Aborady called her and he apologized for their strange weekend. “We move on… we Snapchat during the day.”

On Monday night, however, Aborady sent Hammond a Snapchat video of him “masturbating to another girl saying ‘Baby your p**** look so wet I wish this was inside you.'” She added that he showed his penis in the video after making the comment about the other woman.

Aborady then unfriended Hammond, and she believes this was to keep her from seeing the video. She tells her social media audience, “But I had already saw it and replayed it.”

In the exchange below, Hammond texted Aborady and said, “Really your just going to block me.” She said he “played dumb” by saying his account signed him out and he wasn’t sure what she was talking about.

When Hammond sent Aborady a picture of his Snapchat name to prove that she had seen his video, he did not respond. This can be seen in the messages below:

In the TikTok video, Hammond goes on to say that she posted a selfie on her IG story later on which was viewed by an account Hammond made for his dog. That account has since been deleted. “The next day I made the TikTok and I posted it on my Instagram story… he views it on my dog’s account again.”

Hammond said that after Aborady saw her TikTok, he called her and gave her a “service level apology” and that he “was not remorseful or anything.”

Asked to comment on her encounters with the Bachelorette contestant, Hammond told Heavy, “I was talking to Yosef… and he is really good at painting himself as this perfect man! He tells you everything you want to hear! But he is also telling a bunch of other girls the same thing! He is very narcissistic.”

Heavy has reached out to Aborady for comment.

