Woman Says ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Sent Her ‘Disturbing’ Masturbation Video: EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, a woman named Carly Hammond, 22, says Bachelorette contestant Yosef Aborady sent her a “very disturbing” video of him masturbating to another woman on Snapchat. Hammond says she and Aborady were “cuddling in [a] hotel bed together” just 72 hours prior to receiving the video from Aborady and she believes they were “headed in the direction” of building a relationship at the time she received the video.

Hammond told Heavy that after receiving a direct message from Aborady on social media in September 2020, the two exchanged numbers. They then proceeded to DM, text, call, FaceTime and share Snapchat messages with one another before meeting in person for the first time on October 9, 2020.

Then, on Monday, October 12, the night after spending the weekend together, Hammond received a Snapchat from Aborady, she told Heavy. Hammond told Heavy, “It was him masturbating to another girl saying ‘baby your p**** look so wet I wish this was inside you.” She said he showed his penis in the video after making the comment about the other woman.

Hammond has since uploaded five TikTok videos in which she shares her interactions with Aborady.

In her most recent TikTok video, Hammond said that Aborady unfriended her on Snapchat to keep her from seeing the video.

Aborady ‘Played Totally Dumb’ When Confronted About the Video, Hammond Says

When Hammond confronted Aborady via text message, he said, “Not sure what you are talking about,” according to a text message screenshot from Hammond. The text message exchange can be seen below.

Hammond said on TikTok that after seeing the video, Aborady “played totally dumb.” She then sent him a photo of his username on Snapchat as proof that she had seen the video, and he did not respond.

The day after receiving the video, Hammond made a TikTok video which she uploaded to her Instagram story. Hammond said that an Instagram account Aborady set up for his dog viewed the story. That account has since been deleted.

Then, Hammond said that after Aborady viewed the TikTok video, he called her and gave her a “service level apology.” She said in the video, “He was not remorseful or anything.”

Hammond Told Heavy Aborady Is ‘Very Narcissistic

Asked to comment on Aborady’s character and her encounters with the Bachelorette contestant, she told Heavy, “… he is really good at painting himself as this perfect man! He tells you everything you want to hear! But he is also telling a bunch of other girls the same thing! He is very narcissistic and has no remorse for his actions!”

Hammond told Heavy that since posting her TikTok videos, multiple girls have reached out to her. Aborady was confronted during the first episode of the season by another contestant, Tyler Cottrill, who said during the show, “Coming into this, I was in a weird position to learn some stuff about Yosef. A lot of being reckless on Instagram and flirting with girls where I’m from who know me.”

Heavy has reached out to Aborady for comment.

