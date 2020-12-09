Zac Clark Admits to Cheating on The Bachelorette

Stop reading now if you do not want to know spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Having been open about her ex-husband’s cheating, it seems unlikely Tayshia Adams will take the news of frontrunner Zac Clark’s infidelity well. During the recent promo, Clark seemingly confesses to being previously unfaithful.

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, Adams’ participating suitors get strapped into a lie detector machine while fill-in host Jojo Fletcher asks hard-hitting questions. Among those questions, she asks, “Have you ever cheated on someone?” Clark appears to confess, “Yes.”

“Truth and honesty in a relationship is everything,” Adams is heard saying in the promo. At a later point, she states, “Everytime I talk to him, I uncover something that I’m just like ‘Hold on a second,’” while it appears she is walking away from an uncomfortable conversation with Clark.

Clark is a front-runner this season, getting a one-on-one date rose last week. He admitted on their date that he was previously married, a point of commonality for the couple. However, affairs are a sensitive topic for Adams who has been open about ex-husband Josh Bourelle’s infidelity.

“Cheating’s nothing I will tolerate,” Adams appears to tell Clark, who is seen getting visibly emotional later in the episode. He is later seen saying, “When you bring that into the equation, that makes it really real.”

Clark Opened up to Adams About His Struggle With Addiction

Clark and Adams had their first one-on-one date of the season during last week’s episode. During the date, Clark opened up about his past with addiction.

The founder of Release Recover, a sober living facility, became addicted to pain meds after surgery for a brain tumor. His alcoholism and drug addiction eventually led to his arrest “for possession of crack and driving while intoxicated,” according to the Reading Eagle.

“After putting his party days behind him and becoming sober himself, Zac C. started a recovery program focused on helping reintegrate people back into the world after rehab, which has become his life’s purpose,” according to his ABC profile.

As Clark proudly admitted to Adams, he now serves on the board of the rehab that helped him get clean.

Adams Claims Infidelity Played a Part in Her Divorce

Adams first revealed she was divorced while on a one-on-one date with Colton Underwood on season 23 of The Bachelor. She has since been more open about her six year relationship, including the one-and-a-half years she was married.

While on her first one-on-one date of the season with Brendan Morais, she opened up about her marriage’s end. “I also had lost myself in the marriage. Like, my identity was him,” she told him. “Unfortunately, there was infidelity and other issues, not on my part, and then we got divorced and I, too, felt like I failed. And I too felt embarrassed and ashamed.”

This is not the first time she’s mentioned his infidelity, telling Nick Viall on The Viall Files that her husband cheated, though she did not want to get divorced.

Shortly after getting married, the former couple moved to Los Angeles. As she told Viall, “People who are not from here kind of get curious about all the people and the different lifestyles. Maybe that’s too much for some people to handle.”

Adams search for love continues tonight on ABC at 8/7c.

