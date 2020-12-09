Inside Zac Clark’s Relationship with His First Wife

The Bachelorette contestants are slimming down, and Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is getting serious about who she wants to choose. With only a few weeks left until Matt James’ season of The Bachelor aires, Adams’ men are doing whatever it takes to win her heart.

Last week, Adams went on a one-on-one date with Zac Clark. Clark is a 36-year-old addiction specialist from New Jersey, per ABC. On the date, Clark opened up to Adams about his past. In addition to revealing he struggled with drug addiction, he also confessed he was once married.

Clark told Adams that he got married when he was 23-years-old after he had gotten a brain tumor removed. Shortly after the surgery, Clarks’ addiction to painkillers began. “That’s when I decided like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ll get married,” he told Adams about his thought process. Adams replied, “It was the next step.”

In regards to how the marriage ended, Clark wanted to emphasize that it was not his ex-wife’s fault. “Yeah, and she did nothing wrong,” he told Adams. “It’s important to say.” Clark added that his drug addiction escalated, and he hit rock bottom. He got arrested for possession of crack and driving under the influence, and his wife decided to leave.

“She’s like, ‘This is over,’” Clark told Adams. “And then for the next, like, eight months, it got pretty gnarly. I was in a bad way. Like, scary. It was, like, touch and go. Moments of, like, I’m not sure if I’m going to make it to tomorrow, because I was … like, hopeless.”

Clark Suggests Cheating May Have Played a Factor

During his solo time with Adams, Clark told Adams that his marriage ended because of his drug addiction, but Clark may have been leaving out some details. On the newest episode of The Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher fills in for Chris Harrison while he takes his son to college, and she has some special dates planned.

For the group date, Fletcher and Adams set up a polygraph for a lie detector test for the men. In a preview for the newest episode, Clark is hooked up to the polygraph when Fletcher asks him, “Have you ever cheated on someone?”

Clark bluntly responds, “Yes.” After the lie detector test portion of the date, the group head over for the cocktail portion. While chatting with Adams, Clark tells her he, “hated” the lie detector test date. Adams responds, “Cheating is nothing I will tolerate.” She then reveals in a confessional, “Every time I talk to him I uncover something that I’m just like, hold on a second.”

Fellow contestant Noah Erb also hints that there may be a cheating scandal brewing with the contestants. “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” he tells a group of guys in a preview. In another clip, an unidentified contestant says, “This thing could be the bomb that just explodes everything.”

Adams Takes Clark’s Confession Seriously

Cheating is no joke, but it may be even more concerning for Adams because of her past. Before appearing on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and starring in her own season of The Bachelorette, Adams was married. Adams got married to Josh Bourelle in February 2016, but Bourelle filed for divorce in 2017, according to Us Weekly.

During Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Adams opened up about her marriage. “I was married and I got a divorce,” she told him. “I actually married my boyfriend and I was with him for about six years or so.”

Adams kept quiet about the details of her marriage until recently. During her first one-on-one date with contestant Brendan Morais, Morais revealed that he had once been married. After opening up about his past relationship, Adams divulged what had happened in her past marriage.

“There was infidelity and other issues, not on my part,” she told Morais. “Then we got divorced. And I, too, felt like I failed and I, too, felt embarrassed and ashamed.”

