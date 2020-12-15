Why The Bachelorette’s Zac Clark & His Ex-Wife Got Divorced

Two of the final four contestants on The Bachelorette, Zac Clark and Brendan Morais, have been married before, as was the lead of the show, Tayshia Adams.

But although there are some details known about Morais’ ex-wife as well as Adams’ ex-husband, Clark’s prior marriage is mostly a mystery. All that is known about the former relationship are the bits he shared during a one-on-one date with Adams during The Bachelorette.

On episode eight of the show, Clark revealed his troubled past to Adams. He told her about a brain tumor he had removed, a drug addiction that spiraled out of control, and a marriage that was doomed from the start.

“I decided, like, ‘Oh, I’ll get married,'” Clark said. “And she did nothing wrong. It’s important to say. But at that point, I’m, like, drinking and doing drugs and just partying and just totally being selfish. I was hanging out with some sketchy people — it just wasn’t pretty. I got arrested. I got a DUI. And my wife left me. She’s like ‘This is over.'”

In a later episode, Clark revealed he cheated in a previous relationship, but when he came clean about the event it turned out to have nothing to do with his marriage. He revealed it happened in sixth grade, which was a relief to Adams who laughed about the story. Clark said that’s the only cheating story in his past.

Addiction Controlled Much of Zac Clark’s Life Before He Found Sobriety

Clark, 36, now works as an addiction specialist and co-founded a program called Release Recovery that helps people find sobriety and healthy living habits.

In a 2014 article from the Reading Eagle, Clark described himself as “a degenerate alcoholic and drug addict,” and said that his first swig of Miller High Life “set off like 15 years of lying.” It’s not surprising that someone struggling to center themselves and an inability to be sober or honest was unable to find a long-lasting, fulfilling marriage.

“Zac C. has never been in a better place, and now, he wants to continue building his amazing life,” his ABC bio reads.

Tayshia Adams Hasn’t Treated Divorce as Baggage

When Brendan Morais had a one-on-one date with Adams, he was scared to broach the subject of his former marriage. In his eyes, that could be viewed as a negative, but it wasn’t at all by Adams. In fact, she appreciated that Morais understood the gravity of a marriage and could relate with her about the difficulties of a failed relationship of that magnitude.

A similar conversation with Clark may have happened, but if it has, it hasn’t been shown on air. Regardless, it’d be surprising if Adams saw Clark’s past marriage as a negative she’d want to avoid — especially when he opened up about the transformation he’s undergone in his adult life.

We may not know much about Clark’s ex-wife or the details of the marriage’s demise, but it looks like that chapter of his life is far in the rear view mirror.

