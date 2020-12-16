Zac Clark’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Zac Clark is a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette, originally coming into the house to date Clare Crawley, but sticking around when Tayshia Adams replaced her. Tonight, the reality show couple will take their relationship to the next level when he introduces her to his family.

Clark has been open about some of the struggles he has encountered in his life and the impact of his family on his recovery. Now, it is time to see if Adams will make a good first impression on Clark’s nearest and dearest.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clark’s Family Quarantined to Meet Adams

As franchise host Chris Harrison revealed, the families and friends of the final four men had to quarantine and be tested to participate in this year’s hometown dates.

While typically the Bachelor or Bachelorette would visit the hometowns of the contestants, amid the pandemic, the show is being filmed in a production bubble at the La Quinta Resort and Spa.

Harrison revealed Clark’s parents and brother came into town to meet the Bachelorette.

Clark Showcases His Family Online

It is clear Clark prioritizes his family, often showcasing them on his social media. Whether holidays, hangouts or visits, Clark seems to spend a lot of time with his family.

A particularly endearing side of Clark can be seen with his nieces and nephews online. His mom referred to him as “Santa’s best helper.”

Most recently, he documented his newest nephew, captioning a photo of the two together as “Liam. 2020 Miracle.”

Clark’s Sister Nominated Him for the Show

Adams would have never met Clark if it was not for his sister, Kat Cannici. In an Instagram post, he revealed his sister sent in an application for the dating franchise, seemingly as a joke.

After asking for his height and weight, she revealed, “I’m gonna send an app in for Bachelorette they’re recasting.”

Thinking it was funny, Clark responded with a series of texts, saying, “Lol,” “Better be funny,” and “Have fun.”

Obviously, he was among those brought on when production took advantage of filming delays during the pandemic to better cast for this season.

They Are Philadelphia Sports Fans

According to Clark’s ABC profile, “He loves Philadelphia sports and dreams of sharing a Philly Cheesesteak with his future wife while watching the Eagles win a Super Bowl.”

That fandom seems to run in the family. Clark shared a photo to Instagram after the Eagles won the Superbowl, donning Eagles apparel with his family and posting with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Clark’s Family Was With Him Through His Journey to Sobriety

Since getting sober, Clark has dedicated his life to helping others in the same position. As his ABC profile states, he “started a recovery program focused on helping reintegrate people back into the world after rehab, which has become his life’s purpose.”

He went into greater detail about his journey to sobriety during a one-on-one date with Adams, opening up about its effect on his parents.

“They wanted me to get well, but they knew that they couldn’t do anything. They had already tried,” Clark told Adams.

After his wife left him, things got, as he put it, “gnarly.” The turning point came after he stole one of his dad’s checks to get cash.

“It’s very heavy for me to talk about this moment for me,” Clark said. The bank teller he referred to as his angel called his dad to come get him.

“My dad showed up and he, kinda like, really grabbed my arm. He’s like, ‘Son, we’re going home,’ you know and in like that moment I had some type of, I don’t know, spiritual, crazy moment of clarity,” the co-founder of Release Recovery shared.

That moment led to a four-and-a-half month stint in rehab, one of which he now serves on the board.

Having already been to rehab, Clark opened up about having to prove himself to his family. He said, “And it’s like, you know, kinda like ‘Show me,’ you know, ‘Enough of the talking, let’s actually see it.”

