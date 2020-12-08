Bachelorette Frontrunner Says He Was a Liar for 15 Years

Zac Clark is a frontrunner on The Bachelorette, and his history is one that the show’s lead, Tayshia Adams, is slowly unraveling as the season progresses.

During a candid conversation with Tayshia, Clark will open up about the fact that he’s a recovering addict.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clark’s History of Drug Abuse

According to an article in a newspaper called the Reading Eagle, Clark spoke to students at Alvernia University in Pennsylvania in 2014 about his history of drug abuse, stating that it all started with a Miller High Life. “It set off like 15 years of lying,” he told the students.

“Don’t let this suit fool you,” Clark added. “I am a degenerate alcoholic and drug addict.”

Clark played sports in high school and ended up finding prescription meds in the house of someone who had died, according to the Reading Eagle. “That was my introduction to that drug.”

During college, Clark shared that he “drank heavily and brought Adderall from girls who had been prescribed the drug for conditions like ADHD.”

He added, “I had the numbers of five people who I could call at any time and buy their extra doses off them.”

Clark went on to hold a steady job and marry his first wife, all the while falling into a “depraved state of drug use”. It was around that time, according to the Reading Eagle, that he turned to OxyContin. After his honeymoon, Clark “smoked crack and did ‘whippets'”.

When doctors found a tumor in his brain, Clark used it as an excuse to accrue more meds. He shared, “Now I had something I could go to doctors with, legitimate.”

Eventually, the 36-year-old was arrested for possession of cocaine while driving under the influence.

After that, Clark went to Caron Treatment Centers facility for a 4-month stint. He said of the experience, “I was proudly discharged without taking any medications.”

Turning Things Around

Clark attended Alvernia University, and now, he “uses his own recovery to advocate for the health of others,” according to NewsWeek.

He is also the co-founder of Release Recovery, which helps individuals recovering from drugs and alcohol.

The organization’s website reads, “We are dedicated to helping clients build a strong foundation in early recovery. Through our individualized program of intensive support and supervision, we guide clients toward a life of accountability. Our clients learn to make purposeful decisions while exploring their passions and potentials. We provide 24/7 supervision in the first month of residency—the safety of our clients is tantamount to their success, and our staff will always provide transportation—and offer full, structured days of volunteer work, recovery meetings, and group activities.”

Clark’s blurb reveals that while he initially intended on pursuing a career in sports, he ended up earning his Masters Degree in Social Work from Hunter College. He co-founded Release along with his friend, Justin Gurland.

Tonight, fans tuning in to The Bachelorette will find out whether Clark will be Tayshia’s pick, and end up engaged to this season’s bachelorette.

The show will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

