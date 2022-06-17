Zac Clark Claps Back After Tayshia Adams’ Bikini Post

During season 16 of “The Bachelorette,” Tayshia Adams thought she had found lasting love with Zac Clark. They got engaged as she presented her final rose to him, and she relocated from California to New York to build a life with him. The couple remained together for about a year, but they split in November 2021. At the time, Adams said she was heartbroken and explained, “we tried really hard, and I still love him very much. And I’m not sure what the future holds.” Clark and Adams remain apart, but a recent Instagram post and comment caught the attention of fans who wonder if the two still have deep feelings for one another.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adams Shared a Stunning Bikini Photo

On June 15, Adams posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her enjoying the sand in Newport Beach, California. She wore a blue bikini and sunglasses as she joked she was, “Just out here lookin’ for Kim and Pete… But also, that Newport sun hits different.” Fellow “Bachelor Nation” veteran Clay Harbor jokingly asked, “Back in paradise?” while many of “The Bachelorette” stars followers noted she looked stunning in her bikini.

“No one cares about Kim and Pete. You look beautiful girl!!” one commenter joked, while another wrote Adams was the “Most stunning woman alive.” Fire emoji along with heart-eyed emoji popped up frequently throughout the comments section and someone noted, “Tayshia you look like you are loving life.” However, there was a bit of drama further down in the comments section of Adams’ post that sparked a comment from her ex-fiance.

Criticism in One Comment Prompted a Response From Clark

One person criticized Adams rather than praise her, and the note caused some drama. “I think you need to get over yourself. Remember when you dated @zwclark and didn’t constantly post selfies and b**** and bikinis of yourself?” That poster continued, “Yeah get back to that honey @tayshia because nobody cares at how fancy you think you are. You’re still a girl from a reality show with a guy who cheated on you….” Several people pushed back against that commenter, with people suggesting she was jealous, toxic and angry.

Then, Clark commented, while tagging the initial commenter. “Congrats!! You got me! My first, and hopefully last, ‘clapback’! Enough is enough,” his note began. “One of the problems with social media is it gives people like you a voice and unwarranted power. The truth is, we see this s***, I see this s***. It is hard to avoid and it is just not nice, especially when you have no idea what you are talking about/you just make s*** up.” The original commenter did tag Clark’s Instagram handle in her initial comment, so that would seem to suggest she wanted to ensure he saw it.

Clark continued, “I struggle to see why you would be mean for no reason, being kind is so much easier, I promise.” Then, the former “Bachelorette” winner addressed his ex-fiancee specifically. “So @tayshia f—- the noise and keep doing your thing. Wear the clothes you want to wear, take the videos you want to take and keep shining. I know you and I know you to be a really good person.” Clark’s response garnered quite a few likes as well as clapping or praising hand emoji responses, and it appeared the original commenter backed off rather than snap back. Adams steered clear of this back-and-forth banter entirely, but she almost certainly appreciated the clear support from her former beau.