Zac Clark Shares Behind the Scenes Moment He Knew Tayshia Adams Loved Him

Zac Clark was brimming with confidence in the final episodes of The Bachelorette and it proved to be well placed, as Tayshia Adams eliminated everyone else and accepted his proposal on the finale. In a podcast, Clark revealed part of the reason he was so sure about his relationship was due to a moment that wasn’t shown on air.

Clark, 36, spoke openly about his prior addiction and his path to sobriety on The Bachelorette, and took time on the Click Bait podcast to clarify that he never drank alcohol on the show. For each toast at the end of a cocktail party, Clark said he drank sparkling cider because “sober to me means no drugs, no alcohol, no nothing since August of 2011.”

It was during one of these toasts that Clark learned just how strong of a relationship he had with Adams.

“We were down to maybe five guys and the guy came out with a tray of champagne, and there was four champagnes and one apple cider. She looked at him and she goes, ‘No, I’m drinking apple cider with him tonight,'” Clark said. “I said, ‘What?!’ So she made the guy go back, get an apple cider while all of us were waiting. So she was on team Clarky that day and that’s when I knew.”

It Took Time for Tayshia Adams to Fall for Zac Clark

While Adams and Clark had a beautiful conclusion to their on-air love story with an emotional proposal and happy engagement, it wasn’t love at first sight for the couple. In fact, Adams said she wasn’t feelings things with Clark at all after they spent time in a hot tub together early in the season.

“I remember just like after getting out of the hot tub, being like ‘Yeah, I’m not into that guy,'” Adams said on Click Bait.

During the hot tub scene, Clark complimented Adams on the way she treats others and told her that his awkwardness around her is just a consequence of his nerves. They talked about his readiness for marriage and they finished the time together with a kiss.

Afterwards, Clark told cameras that he is “crushing on Tayshia” and that he felt “real feelings and real chemistry” with her. But Adams’ feelings on the night were left unsaid. If she was uninterested in Clark in that moment, she did well hiding it.

Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark Aren’t Rushing to Get Married

Like every couple that finds love and a fiancé on The Bachelorette, Adams and Clark didn’t take long to get engaged. So before they get married, the young couple wants to take time to catch up on everything they missed.

“Let’s date for at least a year and be mature adults and, like, learn to love each other outside of this whole thing and work towards a wedding in 2022,” Clark said during a December appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

They’re currently trying to figure out their long-term living situation with Adams planning to live a bi-coastal life with homes in Southern California and New York. They spent time with family over the holidays together (in a way that frustrated many fans), and are living together in New York for now.

