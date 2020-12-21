Are Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams Still Together?

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ DO NOT KEEP READING.

Zac Clark is one of the final three contestants on The Bachelorette and largely considered the favorite to receive the final rose from Tayshia Adams. But is he dating Adams now that the show is months removed from its finale being filmed?

There’s no definitive answer to that question yet, although there are some clues that indicate a relationship between Clark and Adams may be ongoing.

Clark has been the contestant most willing and ready to say that he’s falling in love with Adams, and he was the first to hear the same from Adams.

Here’s what we know about the current state of Adams’ possible relationship with Clark:

Reality Steve Believes Zac Clark Wins, But Isn’t Positive

Before Clare Crawley even left as the lead of The Bachelorette, Reality Steve warned viewers that Adams’ portion of the show would be “messy” and alluded that the season would end with plenty of heartbreak. He later reported Clark would get the final rose, but there would be no proposal. He was unsure about the current status of the couple’s relationship, but cast doubt about the odds of them making it work.

More recently, he’s been unsure about much of anything. Reality Steve recently wrote that the ending of the show is “anybody’s guess” and that he heard from “two different people” that Adams is currently dating a different final three contestant, Brendan Morais.

While Clark is still the likeliest of the contestants remaining to get the final rose, don’t expect Reality Steve to give many hints about the relationship today. That information probably won’t be revealed until the last episode of the season is aired on Tuesday, December 22.

An “After the Final Rose” special isn’t expected to be aired to bring the story into the present, though.

Tayshia Adams May Have Been Spotted on a Trip to Visit Zac Clark

While Adams has been careful not to spoil anything about the end of her season, one Reddit user says she was spotted her going through security at the Newark, New Jersey airport.

The user “hgeezy123″ says Adams was “wearing a cute brown jumpsuit, black sneakers and a ~fancy tote~” on the same weekend that she posted this on her Instagram:

If it really was Adams in the airport, it was a secret trip as she didn’t share anything about a trip across the country on her social media. And while it’s possible it was a connecting flight to visit Morais in Boston, Massachusetts, the likelier explanation is a visit to see Clark at his home in New York City — especially considering Adams seen in the security line suggests it was a return flight.

Clark lives just a dozen or so miles from the Newark Liberty International Airport and celebrated his parents’ 45th wedding anniversary the weekend of the rumored visit for Adams.

READ NEXT: Bachelor Nation Couple Involved in Motorcycle Accident