Here’s Why Fans think Zac Clark & Tayshia Adams Have Split

Have Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark split? That’s the question that’s on the minds of many this weekend, as the two, who previously met and got engaged on ABC’s The Bachelorette, have not been seen together in quite some time.

Rumors of the couple’s split hit a fever pitch just days after ABC announced that Tayshia would be co-hosting the new season of The Bachelorette along with Kaitlyn Bristowe. The two women will be taking over the role from Chris Harrison, who has stepped away from the franchise following controversial remarks on the topic of race.

“We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a statement, via Instagram.

Neither Tayshia nor Chris have addressed the split rumors.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Tayshia sat down for a chat with Entertainment Tonight Canada in which she shared some thoughts about her upcoming wedding to Zac. You can read more about that here.

Tayshia and Zac got engaged in the fall of 2020 (the Bachelorette finale aired just before Christmas). Tayshia had moved to New York City to live with Zac shortly thereafter. It is believed that she’s currently in New Mexico to quarantine for the new season of The Bachelorette, according to Reality Steve.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zac’s Mom Unfollowed Tayshia & Her ‘Click Bait’ Podcast on Instagram

According to BachelorNation.Scoop on Instagram, one key reason that fans seem to think that Tayshia and Zac have split is that Zac’s mother has unfollowed Tayshia on Instagram. A fan apparently sent the account a direct message claiming that there’s “trouble in paradise” between the Bachelorette‘s newest couple.

The fan pointed out that, not only did Zac’s mom make some interesting social media changes — not just unfollowing Tayshia, but unfollowing Tayshia’s “Click Bait” podcast as well — but Zac has also not commented on Tayshia’s recent Instagram post. Additionally, Tayshia was not wearing her engagement ring in her recent Instagram Stories.

As for why the split may have occurred, the person who wrote in claimed that Zac “disagrees with her taking the role.” Presumably, this suggests that there may have been a disagreement between Tayshia and Zac when it came to her co-hosting the new season of The Bachelorette.

Another fan pointed out that Zac’s mom unfollowed a few other people and re-followed them, so this may have just been a mistake of some kind.

Tayshia & Zac Have Not Posted About Each Other on Social Media in More Than 1 Month

The last time that Tayshia shared a photo with Zac on Instagram was back on Valentine’s Day. Similarly, Zac’s last photo with Tayshia was posted to his account on February 14, but he hasn’t posted anything on social media since then.

On Saturday, March 13, Tayshia took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, and officially let her fans know that she’s excited to be back on The Bachelorette, albeit in a totally different capacity.

“Trading in the crown and dress, but don’t stress…. so excited to spend another season with you all. See you on your television screen this summer! And you thought you could get rid of me,” Tayshia captioned the photo. Zac has not “liked” the photo, nor has he offered any kind of public “congratulations” to his bride-to-be.

Interestingly, Kaitlyn Bristowe’s boyfriend Jason Tartick commented on one of her other posts, saying “you two will crush it,” along with the high-ten emoji. And yet, no sign of Zac anywhere on that post either.

Zac did, however, comment on one of Tayshia’s posts from earlier this month. He also liked one of her posts just last week.

READ NEXT: Are Tayshia & Zac Planning a Televised Wedding?