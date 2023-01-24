Zach Shallcross Tells All About Fantasy Suite Date With Rachel Recchia: ‘She Treated Like a Complete Stranger’

“Bachelor” Zach Shallcross opened up about what went wrong during his Fantasy Suite night with former “Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia on the Friday, January 20 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zach Says Rachel Treated Him ‘Like a Stranger’ in the Fantasy Suite

The ABC star told host Ashley Iaconetti that Recchia treated him “like a stranger” during their overnight night, revealing that their final date wasn’t comfortable.

“There was a complete lack of communication,” he said. “When we got to the actual Fantasy Suite and had that time to fully just talk and figure everything out before the most important date of our lives possibly-she treated me like I was a complete stranger.”

Shallcross said the night felt like a job interview and said his answers “were never good enough” for Recchia.

“There was no comfort there,” he told Ashley.

The “Bachelor” star said his final date with Rachel made him question if her feelings for him were sincere.

“Does she even care for me in the same way I care for her-or even at all?” he said on the podcast.

Shallcross ended his relationship with Recchia after the Fantasy Suite date, telling host Jesse Palmer that his time with the “Bachelorette” felt “inauthentic.”

“Her response — it felt so cold. I thought, maybe, that I meant more,” Shallcross said on the show, Us Weekly reported.

Zach Says He and Rachel Lacked Communication

Shallcross’s recent appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast isn’t the first time the “Bachelorette” alum has spoken out about his break up with Recchia.

In a January 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Shallcross said he had “a lot of question marks” during his time with Recchia.

“There was a lot of question marks and a lot of guessing. And when it came down to last season with Rachel, a lot of stuff came to fruition and a lot of big question marks and surprises and that leads to shock,” he said.

The California native said he didn’t want to repeat history on his season of “The Bachelor,” emphasizing the importance of communication in his interview with Us Weekly.

“One thing that I pride myself on is the fact of having communication throughout [my time as the Bachelor],” he told the outlet. “So I even told all the women on night one, like, good or bad, please tell me how you’re feeling. Because I will. I know what I want out of this and I know what it takes to have that healthy relationship … communication. And that lacked with Rachel and I last season.”

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Says She Received ‘Attacks’ on Social Media After Chris Harrison’s Podcast Premiere