First Photos of Zach Shallcross as ‘The Bachelor’ Released

The new star of “The Bachelor” has been revealed, and he has already given out his first rose.

On the “After the Final Rose” special following Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s “Bachelorette” finale, it was revealed that Rachel’s former suitor, Zach Shallcross, is ABC’s new leading man.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Zach is a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim, California, with a famous uncle—actor Patrick Warburton— but it was his young age that stood out to Rachel.

During their overnight date, Rachel, also 26, told Zach that she had reservations about his age and wondered if he was really ready to commit to an engagement.

“I felt like the ‘concerns with the age part’ was a complete blindside,” he told her later. “It’s kind of hard to wrap my head around it. I did really love you. I saw a future with you, but I need to go.”

Fast forward a few months later and Rachel is single (her final pick, Tino Franco, didn’t work out) and it’s Zach who will be handing out the roses.

ABC Released the First Photos of Zach as The Bachelor

On September 20, 2022, host Jesse Palmer announced Zach as the new star of “The Bachelor.” Some fans in the audience already had their “Zachelor Nation” signs ready to go.

Zach also had an unexpected, and slightly awkward, introduction to five of the women cast for his season. During the live broadcast, he met Brooklyn, 25, Brianna, 24, Bailey, 27, Cat, 26 and Christina, 26.

ABC released photos of Zach posing with some of his ladies, as well as with Palmer, as she held up a rose. The newly crowned “Bachelor” star later gave his first impression rose to Brianna after viewers had a hand in the voting.

Zach Shallcross Said He is Ready for Marriage

Despite Rachel’s concerns that he’s too young for marriage, Zach said he is ready. In an interview with People, he said, “My take on that is when you know, you know.”

“I don’t think that there’s anything where there’s an age limit on when you decide you want to fall in love and get married,” he said. “If you are ready and you feel well equipped with yourself, you love yourself, you trust yourself and you want to share that with someone else, it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

Zach also revealed plans to make sure he only keeps women who are on the same page as he is as far as being open to getting engaged at the end of his “Bachelor” journey.

“That’s the No. 1 thing that is important to keep in mind because you don’t want to wait until it’s too late to find some hard truths,” he told the outlet. “What I’m going to focus on is having that open line of communication and hopefully building that trust to where they can always feel comfortable of letting me know where they really feel.”

“The Bachelor” star added that he never wants “any of the women to feel caught off guard or blindsided” the way he was by Rachel.

