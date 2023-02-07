Christina Mandrell Cries When Zach Shallcross Confronts Her [VIDEO]

Zach Shallcross confronted “Bachelor” contestant Christina Mandrell about claims that she upset other contestants, and she started crying. Stop reading if you don’t want spoilers for the show.

You can see video of the confrontation below.

Contestant Brianna Thorbourne told Shallcross that Mandrell made her and contestant Charity Lawson cry and that she intimidated other women. Brooklyn Willie and Lawson told Shallcross they had bad experiences with Mandrell.

In the end, Shallcross did not give Mandrell, the niece of singing star Barbara Mandrell, a rose, even though she was a front runner early on because she met his family.

According to The Sun, some fans accused Mandrell of fake crying.

Here’s what you need to know:

Christina Mandrell Cried When Zach Shallcross Asked Her About the Allegations

Zach Shallcross Confronts Christina Mandrell Over Her Behavior – The Bachelor After a few women mention to Bachelor Zach Shallcross that Christina Mandrell's behavior is making other women women feel insecure and intimidated, Zach confronts her. Christina thought the issue was settled, but now it could threaten her place in the house. From 'The Bachelor' season 27 episode 3, 'Week 3.' Watch 'The Bachelor' 2023 MONDAYS… 2023-02-07T06:00:02Z

Shallcross sat down with Mandrell. “I don’t know where to really start,” he told her. “It’s come to my attention that women in the house have felt hurt and insecure because of you, and I was shocked, and I wanted to talk to you about that.”

Mandrell admitted to Shallcross, “I have been confronted by some of the girls. Like, I’m rubbing people the wrong way. Like, I’m able to be just outgoing and like happy and loud, and a lot of people are taking that as me wanting to be the center of attention and that I feel like I’m privileged in a way or like more special or have a better relationship with you than other people because like I met your family.”

She revealed: “There were two girls to kind of confront me. But I was happy to offer clarification, and I thought it was settled.”

“That’s what concerns me,” Shallcross said.

“I know, I know,” Mandrell responded.

“I can’t have all of this. I have the shortest time …” said Shallcross.

“I don’t get it. I don’t get it. I don’t get it,” Mandrell said, starting to cry. “This would be a mistake. It would be a mistake to believe this. I full heartedly mean that; like, It would be a real bummer. It really, really would.”

“Do you know where it is hard for me is the fact that I’m here to find my best friend, and I have to deal with stuff like this,” Shallcross said. “I’m nervous. I’m worried. I’m worried like 100%.”

Mandrell used an expletive. “That’s not me at all. I don’t want to be the victim,” Mandrell said. She told Shallcross, “I get that you have to obviously confront this. This makes no sense to me.” She added, “Please help me.”

“I don’t know. I have to think. I have to think. This has all been thrust on me,” said Shallcross.

Shallcross added, “Give me a hug. I need to think about everything. I need to think about it.”

Mandrell then told the audience, “I didn’t expect this tonight. I really didn’t.”

Christina Mandrell Met Zach Shallcross’s Family on the 1st Date

Zach Takes Christina on First One-on-One Date of His Season and She Meets His Family Zach invites Christina on his first one-on-one date of the season and the two enjoy a romantic helicopter ride before heading to his mom’s birthday celebration. Sparks are flying between the two of them, but Christina still has something she needs to get off her chest. ➤ Subscribe ➤ bit.ly/BacheIorNation 🎙 Check out our Bachelor… 2023-01-31T21:00:25Z

Mandrell went home with Bachelor Zach Shallcross on the first date in a previous episode. Mandrell met Shallcross’s entire family.

The gathering was for Shallcross’s mother’s belated birthday party. Shallcross said in that episode that Mandrell “really surprised me right out of the gate.” Shallcross added, “From everything I’ve seen so far, I really like to be around her.”

“I can’t wait to see where we’re going,” Mandrell said.

“Meeting the family is never easy,” Shallcross admitted.

Shallcross told his family of Mandrell, “Believe it or not, it’s our first date.” Mandrell said it was “crazy to find out that’s what the date was” but said she appreciated it because she knows Shallcross values family.

