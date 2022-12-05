Zach Shallcross Teases ‘True, Forever Love’ in Social Media Return

Next up in the “Bachelor Nation” franchise is “The Bachelor” with Zach Shallcross. He did not find lasting love during Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of “The Bachelorette,” but he was tapped to look for love again while handing out roses, and his season debuts in January. After a couple of months of filming, Shallcross recently returned to social media, and now fans are on the hunt for spoilers regarding how his journey went.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zach Shallcross Called 2022 ‘Unreal’

In his first Instagram post since filming “The Bachelor,” Shallcross declared “This has been an unreal 2022.” The photo he shared was one from the network and the night he was announced as the next “Bachelor” lead, rather than anything personal as he returned to his day-to-day life in the real world. His caption included, “1/23/23,” the date of the season 27 premiere, and he teased, “Can’t wait for you all to see how this journey to true, forever love unfolds.” Shallcross did not spoil how the season goes for him, but fans might lean toward interpreting his note as a positive one that hints at an engagement.

Shallcross also noted that, for him, 2022 was “A complete roller coaster from start to finish. This year has taught me more than I could have ever imagined and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.” The last time “The Bachelor” star had posted on Instagram prior to that was in August, and “The Bachelorette” finale aired in late September.

Shallcross Received Plenty of Support Ahead of His ‘Bachelor’ Debut

Two of Shallcross’ fellow “Bachelorette” pals commented on his post, demonstrating their enthusiasm to watch his run as “The Bachelor.” Mario Vassall commented, “Dialed in all season bro. Can’t wait to watch you in your journey. January 23rd let’s gooo!” In addition, Ethan Kang teased, “Shallsquatch is ready for love baby!!!”

“Ready for a decisive emotionally intelligent intentional man as the lead… hope u find ur person,” a fan declared.

“Congrats, Zach. Happy you are the Bachelor. it’s time nice guys finish first,” another fan shared.

“55 days and counting. Hope you found your person!” someone else gushed.

Blogger Reality Steve has revealed some notable “The Bachelor” spoilers for Shallcross’ season, although there are more details to come. In general, spoilers have suggested his season progresses in a fairly traditional way, with four hometown dates and three overnight Fantasy Suite dates. So far, it doesn’t seem viewers will see the kind of chaos “The Bachelor” fans saw last year with Clayton Echard’s final three.

“The Bachelor” fans have revealed mixed feelings over seeing Shallcross chosen as the next lead. That was certainly the case on Reddit after he shared his recent Instagram post.

“I couldn’t be less excited about a season if I even tried,” admitted one critic.

“Idc what the general consensus is. I’m excited for him,” countered another “Bachelor” fan.

“We haven’t [had] a good Bachelor season in years, I hope this is it. This and the preview have given me a bit of hope,” someone else detailed, and it seems likely many other show fans concur.