Zach Shallcross’ Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is the New ‘Bachelor’?

Zach Shallcross is leading season 27 of “The Bachelor,” and fans are eager to see his journey to find love play out. Viewers got to know Shallcross during the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” when he made it to the overnight fantasy suites with Rachel Recchia. Unfortunately, their chemistry away from the cameras fizzled out, and Recchia sent him packing. Now Shallcross is the one handing out roses, and spoilers suggest there is plenty to look forward to as his journey plays out.

According to his LinkedIn page, Shallcross has most recently worked as a senior cloud technology sales executive in Austin, Texas for Oracle. In his bio, he explains his job was to help Houston businesses utilize their infrastructure and software while highlighting Oracle’s features and capabilities. “The Bachelor” star started working with Oracle in August 2019 as a cloud technology consultant, not long after finishing college. Shallcross attended California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo from 2014 to 2019, where he played football and studied marketing.

Shallcross told Bachelor Nation he was “looking forward to not necessarily being at the whims of what another person is feeling but being able to figure it out for myself.” The new “Bachelor” star added, “I now have the platform and I can hopefully leave engaged at the end of this.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Zach Shallcross Celebrated His 26th Birthday on July 31

According to Us Weekly, “The Bachelor” star was born on July 31, 1996, which makes him a Leo. InStyle notes people with the Leo zodiac sign tend to be confident, ambitious, loyal, and generous. Shallcross is in good company being a Leo, with others such as Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez celebrating birthdays in similar time frames as “The Bachelor” star.

Based on what Shallcross posts on his Instagram page, it is easy to see he loves his family deeply. Quite a few posts include his mom, dad, and siblings, and that was the case in a February 2022 post where the crew attended a fundraiser for St. Jude. “Another great weekend in the desert for St. Jude! The Warburton family is killing it per usual ($4 million raised!),” Shallcross captioned a post from the event. As “The Bachelorette” fans likely recall, Shallcross is the nephew of former “Seinfeld” and “Family Guy” star Patrick Warburton. The actor even popped up at the Shallcross home when Recchia met the family during a hometown date.

Shallcross Played Football Throughout His College Years

During his football days at Cal Poly, Shallcross weighed 275 pounds and was 6-foot-4. The Anaheim, California native was a part of the offensive line, frequently playing right tackle. He played consistently throughout his college career, but never transitioned to play professionally post-college.

On “The Bachelorette,” Shallcross opened up to Recchia during a one-on-one date about his weight. “About a couple [of] years ago, I was about 85 pounds more than I am now. I was severely overweight,” he explained, per The Sun. Shallcross decided he needed to work on himself, and he did a lot of therapy to make himself “whole.” Now, Shallcross seems to be in a great place both mentally and physically, and “The Bachelor” fans will be eager to see if all his hard work has led him to the woman of his dreams.