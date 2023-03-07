Zach Shallcross Reveals Which Hometown Date He Was Most Nervous About

And then there were four. On the Monday, March 6 episode of “The Bachelor,” Zach Shallcross, 26, sent home contestants Greer Blitzer, 24, Brooklyn Willie, 25, and Katherine Izzo, 26, which leaves just four women left in the race for Zach’s heart.

On next week’s episode, which will air on Monday, March 13, Zach will visit the hometowns of the four remaining women and choose which three contestants he wants to take to the Fantasy Suite.

Zach spoke about the upcoming episode of the March 7 installment of the Bachelor Nation podcast “Bachelor Happy Hour” hosted by former Bachelorettes Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young. During the episode, Zach revealed which of the four remaining women’s families he was most nervous about meeting.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zach Was Most Nervous to Meet Ariel’s Family

Zach told hosts Becca and Michelle he was most nervous to meet contestant Ariel Frenkel’s family.

“I was, you know, a little nervous but excited to meet [her father] but I was also warned, not warned but prepared, for her brother,” he confessed, referring to Ariel’s family.

“So, I was really nervous going into meeting her brother, he said. “Without any spoilers, I don’t know if he’s a big fan of this whole show thing.”

Zach also revealed he has taken on the protective brother role in the past when meeting his sister’s boyfriends.

“I’m an older brother myself with two younger sisters that have had boyfriends and I’ve played the macho older brother role,” he said.

Ariel Says Her Dad Didn’t Want Her to Be on ‘The Bachelor’

Zach’s confession about Ariel’s family may not come as a surprise to fans, given that Ariel revealed her father did not want her to be on the show in the first place.

Ariel appeared on the February 28 episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour,” where she spoke candidly about her father’s reservations about the show.

“The funniest thing is that I was very nervous to go on the show and really debated if I was going to do it or not,” she told Becca and Michelle. “My parents held a family meeting about it. They sat me down about whether I was going to do it or not. My dad gave this speech, saying, ‘You cannot do the show because there will be naked people. They will force you to kiss naked people and it is not appropriate.’”

“I swear he watched ‘Game of Thrones’ and straight up thought it was ‘Bachelor,'” she joked.

While forcing contestants to kiss naked people isn’t a part of “The Bachelor” experience, Ariel said she couldn’t help but chuckle during her one-on-one date with Zach, which in part took place at a sauna where the two encountered nudists.

“I thought about my father as soon as the nudists at the sauna were announced,” she said. “He warned me! He told me there would be naked people on the show and I told him he was crazy and that I was going to do the show regardless.”

She continued, “I remember just laughing at him for an hour, saying I wouldn’t be naked and everyone would be in a bathing suit at most. Then when the nudists came in, I just had to laugh.”

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on ABC.

READ NEXT: Nick Viall Reacts to Zach Shallcross’s Conversation With Jess