Bachelor Zach Shallcross Pokes Fun at Himself in New TikTok

Bachelor Zach Shallcross, 26, caught the attention of fans on Sunday, March 12 after he posted his first-ever TikTok.

In the video, Zach poked fun at his inability to conceal his emotions as “The Bachelor.” The video began with a close-up on one side of Zach’s face while a viral TikTok sound that said, “Okay, I don’t like this conversation or this person but I feel like I’m hiding pretty well, though. Thank God,” played in the background.

The camera then zoomed out to show Zach giving a doubtful facial expression.

He captioned the video, “I don’t hide my expressions well 😐.” He included the hashtags “bachelor” and “bachelor nation.”

Zach has earned a reputation for being a straight shooter. The 26-year-old has received both praise and criticism for not being able to fake interest in some of the women on “The Bachelor.”

After Zach sent home contestant Jess Girod, 23, a fan left a comment on the “The Bachelor” subreddit that read, “I saw the moment in his eyes when he got the ick.”

Another user agreed, writing, “Zach is just not a naturally warm personality, he definitely tries but he can’t hide it when it comes to women he doesn’t like.”

Fans React to Zach’s TikTok

Fans liked seeing Zach have a sense of humor about himself on TikTok. They commented on the post, complimenting the ABC star for being “self-aware.”

“Self-aware king,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Well he’s self-aware at least 😂,” a second user commented.

“This is great,” a third user added.

“At least you can laugh at yourself 😂,” a fourth user wrote.

Zach Regrets ‘A Few Interactions’ on ‘The Bachelor’

Zach appeared on the March 7 episode of the Bachelor Nation podcast, “Bachelor Happy Hour” where he expressed regret over how he handled a few conversations with the women this season.

“I definitely look back and looked at quite a few situations where I know I could’ve handled it way better,” he told hosts and former Bachelorettes Michelle Young, 29, and Becca Kufrin, 32.

Zach said he stands by the order in which he sent the women home but admitted he didn’t always handle his goodbyes correctly.

“There were a few interactions…where I look back and I see that I failed myself, I failed that person,” he said. “I want to get better from it.”

Zach received backlash for a few of his conversations with the women this season, perhaps most notably his conversation with contestant Greer Blitzer, the medical sales rep based in New York City.

During the virtual cocktail party in week five, Greer tried to relate to Zach’s experience as “The Bachelor” by comparing the pressures of leading the show to her sales career.

“I had COVID at the end of the quarter during year-end, so it messed with my career in sales,” she said on the February 20 episode.

Zach tested positive for COVID-19 while filming on London, forcing him to miss out on valuable time with the women.

Zach wasn’t impressed by Greer’s comment. He shot back, “It’s not the same.”

The ABC star received backlash from fans, who felt Zach was “rude” to Greer.

In an interview with Variety after the episode aired, Zach said he felt differently about the conversation after watching it on television.

“Watching it back, I completely empathize with her,” he told the outlet. “She was really just trying to connect and relate with me.”

#TheBachelor’s Zach Shallcross regrets how that Zoom conversation with Greer went. pic.twitter.com/4c9GnJpoaf — Variety (@Variety) February 25, 2023

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on ABC.

