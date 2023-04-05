In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Zach Shallcross shared his thoughts on his fiance Kaity Biggar’s friendship with his runner-up Gabi Elnicki. The newly-engaged couple sat down with the outlet on Wednesday, March 29 to chat about their relationship and the season finale of “The Bachelor.”

Play

Video Video related to zach shallcross opens up about kaity biggar’s friendship with runner-up gabi elnicki 2023-04-05T21:12:42-04:00

In the interview, Kaity spoke about her close friendship with Zach’s other two finalists, Gabi and Ariel Frenkel.

“We are really, really good friends,” she told the outlet. “Me, Ariel, Gabi, we are a tight-knit group. We continue to uplift [and] support each other and that’s not going away anytime soon.”

After Kaity revealed she is planning a trip with Gabi and Kaity, the Access Hollywood reporter asked Zach if he felt “awkward” about his fiance’s relationship with his exes.

“No,” he said.

“I’m really excited that they are in our lives,” he continued. “I hope that we have that friendship forever because there is no weirdness. They know my love for Kaity and they support us wholeheartedly.”

Kaity Says She is ‘Beyond Grateful’ for Her Friendship With Gabi

Kaity has never been shy about her love for Zach’s runner-up. On March 22, Kaity took to Instagram to let fans know that despite vying for the same man’s heart, she and Gabi have a special bond.

The season 27 winner reshared a video of her and Gabi wearing bikinis and splashing around in “The Bachelor” mansion bathtub while Ella Henderson’s song “Friends” played in the background. The video was initially posted by “The Bachelor” fan page “Bachelor Rabbit Hole.”

“Beyond grateful for this incredible woman and our friendship,” Kaity captioned the post. “Thank you for always lighting up a room with your beautiful, quirky personality! You exude the best energy that is so contagious to be around! Thank you for always being YOU! Truly, one of the most beautiful humans inside and out. Keep sprinkling sunshine ;).”

She included the hashtag “Team Gabi.”

Kaity Speaks Out After Feud Rumors

Kaity’s March 22 Instagram post is not the only time she has made it clear to fans that there is nothing but love between her and Gabi. According to Us Weekly, Kaity set the record straight after fans on TikTok interpreted one of Kaity’s remarks to Gabi as a dig.

During the Fantasy Suite week rose ceremony, Kaity turned to Gabi and said, “I know you were the only one.” Kaity was referring to a conversation she had with Zach in which he confessed that he had slept with Gabi during their Fantasy Suite date despite stating earlier that he was taking sex off the table.

Fans thought Kaity’s remark was a dig at her co-star but the Austin resident cleared up the confusion in a since-deleted TikTok comment.

“Gabi and I are very close friends,” she wrote in a comment, Us Weekly reported. “The entirety of the conversation was not shown. So please take a step back and realize that.”

Stay tuned for details about Charity Lawson’s upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Recalls ‘Horrible’ First Meeting with ‘The Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss