‘The Boys’: The Best Homelander Memes from the Show

Amazon

Homelander is one of the best and most evil characters on Amazon Prime’s The Boys. His character is phenomenal and also very disturbing. The creators of the show created memes that were shared during the episodes, and fans are creating their own memes as well. Here are some of the best.

This post will have spoilers for Episodes 4 and 5 of Season 2. 

In Episode 4, Homelander was livid about all the pro-Stormfront memes. Here are some of the ones they showed on the episode that made him so mad.

Homelander, being the narcissistic type that he is, needs constant praise to feel fairly good about himself. And those memes when everyone loved Stormfront more than him were not helping.

Amazon

I enjoy the creativity that went into creating these funny anti-Homelander memes for the show.

Amazon

It is so reminiscent of the memes we see in politics right now. In fact, a lot about Season 2 is relevant to what we’re seeing in real-life today.

Amazon

The even got Black Noir into a meme. He’s the most mysterious character on the show right now.

Amazon

“Girls Get It Done” is a big theme for Vought International this season.

Amazon

Of course, that theme does not make Homelander happy at all.

Amazon

For some reason, this next one made me laugh the most.

Amazon

But this one would probably make Homelander the angriest.

Amazon

I feel like I’ve seen this next one on the Internet in real life.

Amazon

This one was pretty funny too.

Amazon

The show creators really did put a lot of effort into creating memes that felt authentic. If Vought International existed in real life, these truly are the types of memes we would see about the Supes.

Amazon

Then in Episode 5, after Homelander teamed up with Stormfront, the theme of the memes about him started to change. The memes became much more patriotic, as you can see in the photo below.

Amazon

Some conspiracy theories started popping up that were in Homelander’s favor.

Amazon

And people who don’t like Homelander started becoming the subject of memes instead of Homelander himself.

Amazon

Homelander was portrayed as being very patriotic.

Amazon

It’s interesting how Stormfront is so in touch with technology and trends, and the best ways to reach a crowd, while Homelander has missed that entirely and just tries to focus on his own personality to see him through.

In real life, viewers love to hate Homelander. Many say he’s their favorite villain.

Others believe that Antony Starr deserves an Emmy for his role.

He pretty much is one of the best villains to hate. The writing and acting for Homelander is perfect.

Some people are creating their own Homelander memes.

This one’s kind of funny because it shows Homelander getting angry about The Rise of Skywalker.

Some of the Homelander memes are pretty simple but still amusing.

Those Homelander and Stormfront scenes were pretty disturbing though.

A lot of people were very bothered by that scene.

The Boys will definitely be providing more great content for Homelander memes in the coming episodes.

