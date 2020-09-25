‘The Boys’: The Best Homelander Memes from the Show

Homelander is one of the best and most evil characters on Amazon Prime’s The Boys. His character is phenomenal and also very disturbing. The creators of the show created memes that were shared during the episodes, and fans are creating their own memes as well. Here are some of the best.

This post will have spoilers for Episodes 4 and 5 of Season 2.

In Episode 4, Homelander was livid about all the pro-Stormfront memes. Here are some of the ones they showed on the episode that made him so mad.

Homelander, being the narcissistic type that he is, needs constant praise to feel fairly good about himself. And those memes when everyone loved Stormfront more than him were not helping.

I enjoy the creativity that went into creating these funny anti-Homelander memes for the show.

It is so reminiscent of the memes we see in politics right now. In fact, a lot about Season 2 is relevant to what we’re seeing in real-life today.

The even got Black Noir into a meme. He’s the most mysterious character on the show right now.

“Girls Get It Done” is a big theme for Vought International this season.

Of course, that theme does not make Homelander happy at all.

For some reason, this next one made me laugh the most.

But this one would probably make Homelander the angriest.

I feel like I’ve seen this next one on the Internet in real life.

This one was pretty funny too.

The show creators really did put a lot of effort into creating memes that felt authentic. If Vought International existed in real life, these truly are the types of memes we would see about the Supes.

Then in Episode 5, after Homelander teamed up with Stormfront, the theme of the memes about him started to change. The memes became much more patriotic, as you can see in the photo below.

Some conspiracy theories started popping up that were in Homelander’s favor.

And people who don’t like Homelander started becoming the subject of memes instead of Homelander himself.

Homelander was portrayed as being very patriotic.

It’s interesting how Stormfront is so in touch with technology and trends, and the best ways to reach a crowd, while Homelander has missed that entirely and just tries to focus on his own personality to see him through.

In real life, viewers love to hate Homelander. Many say he’s their favorite villain.

Homelander is easily my favorite villain on THE BOYS. I love to hate him. Aside from Butcher, he’s my favorite character. pic.twitter.com/LerTCydMNQ — |ᗷᒪᗩKE| TᕼE ᐯIᒪᒪᗩIᑎ 😈 (@Enemies_Allies) September 20, 2020

Others believe that Antony Starr deserves an Emmy for his role.

Don't know shit about Emmy, but Antony Starr deserves the best actor for his performance as Homelander in The Boys pic.twitter.com/pG7l6ztKzB — Bandicoot (@crack_bandicoot) September 22, 2020

He pretty much is one of the best villains to hate. The writing and acting for Homelander is perfect.

Homelander is such a great villain. pic.twitter.com/ZKuiKRiiUw — sam (@lecterfilms) September 19, 2020

Some people are creating their own Homelander memes.

Hate to agree with Homelander but here we are pic.twitter.com/O6nj1WLzEJ — • Viz • (@BrothaViz) September 23, 2020

This one’s kind of funny because it shows Homelander getting angry about The Rise of Skywalker.

homelander reacts to the rise of skywalker being a shit show #TheBoys #aTROSity pic.twitter.com/z2hwUc54YM — Centennial🦋 (@CentennialReylo) September 20, 2020

Some of the Homelander memes are pretty simple but still amusing.

hope you are enjoying the new episode! i cannot see it because i do not have amazon prime but have a homelander relatable moment nonetheless #homelander #homelandermemes #TheBoys #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/CeQfnNnpwd — HomelanderMemes (@HomelanderMemes) September 25, 2020

Those Homelander and Stormfront scenes were pretty disturbing though.

Me watching Stormfront and Homelander #TheBoysTV eps 6. pic.twitter.com/ISSExOZNfi — Ariystudia Yitda (@yudistiradit) September 25, 2020

that scene between stormfront and homelander pic.twitter.com/kQG1WWN05d — elodie (@leonkennedyvevo) September 21, 2020

A lot of people were very bothered by that scene.

that homelander & stormfront scene was so unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/ISk8LdVivU — + (@jrosesss) September 21, 2020

The Boys will definitely be providing more great content for Homelander memes in the coming episodes.

