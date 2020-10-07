‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Cast & Elimination Spoilers

In recent years, MTV’s long-running reality competition series The Challenge has opened its doors to contestants who have appeared on other reality shows like Survivor, Big Brother, Are You The One?, Love Island, and more. There are rumors swirling that the upcoming 36th season is already filming, so here’s what we know so far about the cast, the filming dates and location, and possible eliminations.

BE WARNED OF SPOILERS AHEAD. THE CAST IS FIRST, FOLLOWED BY MORE DETAILED SPOILERS FOR THE SEASON.

The Cast

According to PinkRose, a Vevmo user who is quite the reliable source for all things Challenge-related, the season 36 cast was made up of 38 potential cast members, with 30 making the final cut. They ones who made it onto the show include:

Women: Amber Borzotra (Big Brother), Amber Martinez (Are You The One?), Aneesa Ferreira (Real World), Ashley Mitchell (Real World), Gabriella “Gabby” Allen (Love Island UK and Celebrity Big Brother UK), Kaycee Clark (Big Brother), Lolo Jones (Olympian and Celebrity Big Brother U.S.), Malkamito “Kam” Willaims (Are You The One?), Natalie Anderson (The Amazing Race and Survivor), Nicole Zanatta (Real World), Nany Gonzalez (Real World), Olivia “Liv” Jawando (Shipwrecked UK), Theresa Jones (The Challenge), Tula “Big T” Fazakerley (Shipwrecked UK), and Tori Deal (Are You The One?).

Men: Chris “CT” Tamburello, Cory Wharton (Teen Mom and Real World), Darrell Taylor (Road Rules), Demetrius “Mechie” Harris (Ex on the Beach), Devin Walker (Ex on the Beach), Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (Big Brother), Joseph Allen (America’s Got Talent), Josh Martinez (Big Brother), Jay Starrett (Survivor), Leroy Garrett (Real World), Kyle Christie (Geordie Shore), Lionel “Lio Rush” Green (WWE), Nam Vo (Ultimate Beastmaster), Nelson Thomas (Are You the One?), and Wes Bergmann (Real World).

The eight potential cast members who didn’t make the cut (for whatever reason) are Analyse Talavera (Big Brother, Connor Obrochta (The Bachelorette), Morgan Lolar (Temptation Island, Brehanna Daniels (Titan Games), Derrick Henry (Are You the One?), Asaf Goren (So You Think You Can Dance), Mark Jansen (Big Brother), and Jenny West (Survival of the Fittest).

The Filming Dates and Location

According to PinkRose, the subtitle for The Challenge season 36 is “Double Agents,” though she says that may change before the show airs, which happens sometimes. The filming location is Iceland this year. The last time the show filmed a season in Iceland was season 22, “Battle of the Exes,” in 2012 (airdate).

The date the contestants went into quarantine August 23 and the departure date for filming was August 30. The show takes approximately two months to film, so it should be wrapping up around the end of October or early November.

Twists and Elimination Spoilers

BE WARNED OF MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD

The “Red Skull” twist is back this season, which means everyone needs to have survived an elimination battle in order to win the game. It is also a season of male/female pairs and the pairs start as follows:

Wes/Natalie, CT/Ashley, Leroy/Kaycee, Josh/Kam, Nam/Lolo, Darrell/Amber B, Jay/Theresa, Devin/Nicole, Kyle/Nany, Lio/Gabby, Cory/Tori, Mechie/Liv, Fessy/Aneesa, Nelson/Amber M, and Joseph/Big T. When someone is eliminated, the person from the pair left in the game is a “rogue agent” and is ineligible to compete in the next elimination until they have a partner. The house vote is anonymous this season, but the daily challenge winner can see who voted where.

So far, here is who has been eliminated:

For the women, Nicole Z and Liv have been disqualified, Tori, Natalie, and Amber M have been eliminated outright, and Ashley was eliminated, then brought back, then eliminated again.

For the men, Joseph, Wes, Nelson, Lionel, Mechie, and Jay have been eliminated. The elimination order is not known for either the men or the women.

The Challenge season 36 does not have an airdate yet. Last year, there was a three-month gap between filming and the airdate, so this season will most likely premiere in early February.

